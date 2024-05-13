“I was surprised” - William Byron gives his side of story after Ryan Blaney’s explosive interview post Darlington incident 

Ryan Blaney wasn't happy with William Byron at Darlington. During Stage 2, Byron got on the bottom of the racetrack in a three-wide situation with Martin Truex Jr. in the middle and Blaney on the top. As Byron drove up the racetrack in Turn 2, he hit Truex, who hit Blaney.

This was an incident that really maddened the defending Cup Series champion, who had a word or two to say about Byron.

However, when it comes to the Hendrick Motorsports driver and what he thought of about the incident, he claimed he didn't expect such a situation to come out of his move.

"I felt like I was ahead of them. The exit is really narrow right there. I hate if I did come up a little bit. I was surprised I was even in that spot. I felt like I would never get to the bottom of a three-wide there, but the lane was there into (Turn) 1 and my car turned really good. I got almost clear of Martin and then yeah, I hate that it happened," Byron said after the race.

The #24 driver added that he didn't want to crash at that point in the race and didn't expect it to happen.

Byron mentioned how he could've given "a little more room" in that spot considering it gets "really, really tight" there.

Ryan Blaney on what William Byron should've and shouldn't have done

Speaking about Byron making it three-wide in that spot, Blaney claimed he shouldn't make it three-wide in a place one cannot make it three-wide. But despite that, if Byron wanted to do it, he should've left more room, as per Blaney.

"You have to leave room for the top two cars. You shoved the bottom of three (wide), you have to leave space and he was off the dotted line until we were already wrecking. He faded up and sandwiched (Truex) into me," he described to the media post the race.

Blaney emphasized that he was as high as he could've taken his Ford Mustang, which made him wonder what Byron was thinking of regarding giving him enough room. The Penske driver believed Byron had to have felt more responsible for the other two drivers on top of him when he decided to go three-wide in that corner.

As for whether he's going to take revenge on the Hendrick Motorsports driver, Blaney claimed he's not going to hit him just yet, but will save that "for another time."