“I think it's an act”: Martin Truex Jr. believes Carson Hocevar "wants people to feel sorry for him" after NASCAR Truck showdown

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. believes Carson Hocevar's remorse following his collision with Corey Heim at the Truck Series Championship Race in Phoenix was his way to get sympathy.

Hocevar, once considered the favorite for the title, found himself at the center of a controversy following a collision with fellow contender Heim at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

The incident ultimately shifted the balance of power, allowing Ben Rhodes to clinch the championship.

Hocevar, who has been a standout performer in NASCAR's third division throughout the season, had earned his place in the Championship 4 and had his sights set on securing the coveted title.

However, the final race in Phoenix took an unexpected turn when a collision between Hocevar and Heim led to Heim falling behind and eventually out of contention.

Corey Heim, not one to back down, retaliated by crashing into Hocevar, effectively ending the latter's race and clearing the path for Rhodes to seize victory. The incident left many within the NASCAR community expressing their disappointment with Hocevar's actions.

Among those vocal about the situation was Cup Series veteran Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing. In a post-qualifying interview for the final Cup Series race, Truex Jr. expressed his disapproval of the events that transpired in the Truck championship race.

Truex Jr. unequivocally said (via ESPN):

"I was not impressed. That is not professional auto racing. It’s a joke. They need to fix it."

The seasoned driver didn't mince his words while addressing Hocevar's subsequent remorse either. He said:

"I think it's an act. I think he was just acting out, trying to make people feel sorry for him."

Martin Truex Jr. calls out up-and-coming drivers

The NASCAR veteran called for a higher standard of racing, emphasizing the need for more strategic and respectful competition on the track.

Highlighting the importance of fair and sportsmanlike conduct, especially in a championship scenario, Truex Jr. said (via Frontstretch):

"Stop running through people every day and every race (00:25 timestamp)."

Martin Truex Jr. also raised concerns about the deliberate damage inflicted on vehicles during the race, saying:

"The guy runs you down and passes you and then you run into him once and then the next corner you spin him [Corey Heim] out. I don’t quite understand that one. For the most part, those guys raced like a bunch of kids that never had to pay for anything or fix anything that they ever drove in their entire life, and that’s not the way you’re supposed to drive as a professional."

Martin Truex Jr. voiced his frustration at the perceived lack of consequences for such behavior, deeming it "embarrassing for the sport."

The 43-year-old, who will return to action for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024, will race the Cup Series-bound Carson Hocevar throughout the season.