“I think he's bipolar”: Bubba Wallace takes playful dig at Ryan Blaney’s outfit choices

Bubba Wallace poked fun at his fellow NASCAR driver and long-time friend, Ryan Blaney. In an interview with Mamba Smith on the NASCAR Daily, Wallace said Blaney might've been bipolar for inconsistent outfit choices.

Wallace and Blaney climbed the ranks together, starting in Bandolero racing at a young age. Today, the former driver pilots the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, while the latter competes in the No. 12 Ford Mustang under Team Penske.

When asked about the one thing people don't know about Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace told Mamba Smith:

"I don't know, man. I think it's just funny how many... I think he's bipolar. He's got so many different personalities."

Wallace explained that Blaney tends to switch up his outfits quickly, reflecting his buddy's "different personalities."

"I say that 'cause like the way he dresses. Like you should see him on the golf course. My man is straight out of like, Miami Vice. Like the Pink Jays, whatever funky-ass polo he's got on. But then he comes out the next minute in belt buckle bigger than his head, cowboy boots," he added.

The 23XI Racing driver referenced American rapper Kendrick Lamar and concluded:

"I'm like... bro the change-up is bizarre. It's just like 'Bim bop boom boom bam.' That shit that he's on I will not understand. Holy cow."

The NASCAR Daily interview followed the race weekend at Circuit of The Americas, during which Bubba Wallace locked the starting front row with teammate Tyler Reddick. Ryan Blaney, meanwhile, had a tough qualifying session and started 25th.

While Wallace won stage one, he only finished 20th after receiving a choose cone violation. He followed Blaney, who finished 19th.

"I'm a proud Chase-sexual" Bubba Wallace burst out laughing on a fan comment about Chase Elliott

Aside from Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace shares a close relationship with Chase Elliott. So when a fan shared a funny comment about the Hendrick Motorsports star on the Door, Bumper, and Clear podcast, Wallace couldn't hold his laughter.

The fan was frustrated about Elliott's mishaps on the track and said:

"I'm a proud Chase-sexual, and I'm sick and tired of Chase getting caught up in the mix... shout out Ryan Preece."

Another fan made a quirky confession about William Byron.

"William Byron, back-to-back Daytona 500 winner... you know it baby. My wife's on her period so I'm going to go get me a foo**ob," the fan shared.

In response, Wallace told the podcast hosts:

"What are we doing? What are we doing?"

The Chase Elliott fan was most likely referring to the lap 196 incident in the 2025 Daytona 500. Elliott was involved in a multi-car wreck before finishing 15th. He shouted out Preece after flipping the No. 60 Ford Mustang on the same lap.

The NASCAR drivers will return to action at Phoenix Raceway this Sunday. The 312-lap race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 for the TV coverage and MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the radio coverage.

