"I think that was cemented at 100 wins and 10 years ago" - Brad Keselowski disagrees with report questioning if Kyle Busch was worth a place in the Hall of Fame

Brad Keselowski expressed that, despite a rough past, he respects two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. Keselowski disagreed with a social media report questioning Busch’s career as already being Hall of Fame-worthy.

Since Bristol’s win there have been a lot of stories coming about Busch. A report in the Associated Press which implies that Busch is still in place to secure his place in the Hall of Fame.

Moments later, several notable names spoke up on the story and RFK Racing team driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski was one of them. In reacting to the Twitter post, Keselowski stated:

“I think that was cemented at 100 wins and 10 years ago.”

The 2012 Cup Series champion followed up after a reporter suggested that respondents were giving the headline too much weight. The reporter claimed the story itself did not indicate that Busch was already unfit to be included in the Hall of Fame. Keselowski stated:

“It’s so strange how journalists put so little weight into headlines”

Brad Keselowski's driver odds for NASCAR GEICO 500 2022

Brad Keselowski has had a subpar Cup Series season so far. Driving the No. 6 Ford Mustang, Busch finished 11th in last week’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heading to Talladega Superspeedway, Keselowski had the third-best betting odds of +1400 to win the GEICO 500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 2012 Cup Series winner has failed to live up to expectations so far, as he has only one top-10 finish, which came in the season-opener Daytona 500.

However, the 38-year-old is the defending champion of GEICO 500, and the only active driver to win the race. With NASCAR returning to Superspeedway, Keselowski had a great run on the first two super speedways of the season, finishing ninth and 12th at Daytona and Atlanta, respectively.

He is arguably the master of the race, with four wins at GEICO 500. Keselowski will start in the eighth row of the starting grid on Sunday’s race and will look to break the current record of four wins when the green-flag drops at 3 p.m. EST.

