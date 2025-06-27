"I think that I cared too much": Corey LaJoie reveals how Prime Video stint transformed his outlook as a racer

Corey LaJoie recently shared his thoughts on his life as a broadcaster. LaJoie joined Amazon Prime Video as a racing analyst, a role that transformed his outlook as a racing driver.

After his full-time stint in the Cup Series got over last year, he opted to race in the series under part-time obligation for Rick Ware Racing, driving the #01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Along with it, he also signed up for the Truck Series with Spire Motorsports' #07 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

As LaJoie was away from the pressure of running full-time, he also signed up for the role of an analyst at Prime Video, as the firm owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos claimed NASCAR's broadcasting rights for five Cup Series races starting from 2025.

Transitioning into his new role wasn't tough for the 33-year-old as he had seen the sport for nearly a decade from the windshield of a race car. According to LaJoie, working as analyst changed his outlook as a racer. Speaking about this, here's what he said:

"What I realized these last five weeks during my time on Prime, I’m intently watching the race, but I’m really only focused on three guys’ races. The other guys who are there grinding away, unless they somehow factor into the main storylines of the race, they’re not top of mind."

He mentioned that his stint as a broadcaster gave him clarity as earlier, when he was racing, he would put way too much pressure on himself.

“Before this opportunity to see the race from a TV perspective, I would feel like if I wasn’t running well, then I was letting a lot of people down. I think that I cared too much, and I would hold the outcome too tightly, as opposed to just enjoying it when I was doing it," he further added. (Via Speedsport.)

Corey LaJoie carried out his duties as an analyst at Prime Video alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards, Danielle Trotta, Steve Letarte and Adam Alexander.

Corey LaJoie's NASCAR career in a nutshell

Corey LaJoie has been a prominent name in the NASCAR fraternity for the last few years. After some decent years in the ARCA Menards Series, LaJoie entered the scene with the Xfinity Series back in 2013, where he raced in 22 races in over four years, picking up two Top-10s.

Corey LaJoie (01) during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

LaJoie then entered the Cup Series and Truck Series the very next year. In Truck, he competed in six races in over four years, with two Top-10s to his name. In the Cup Series, the Charlotte, North Carolina-native raced 275 times in over 10 years, registering 11 Top-10s.

A former development driver for Richard Petty Motorsports and JGL Racing, Corey LaJoie comes from a racing background. He is the son of two-time NASCAR Busch (currently Xfinity) Series champion Randy LaJoie.

