“I think it’s a mistake”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. warns critics dubbing him and JTG Racing as obvious first-round exits 

Winner of the first race of the 2023 Cup Series regular season this year, JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was one of the first to be locked into the postseason playoffs.

Winning the iconic Daytona 500 at the start of the year, the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver prepares in his bid to win the championship this season.

Despite having less-than-ideal machinery underneath himself, Stenhouse Jr. appears to be heading into the first round of the playoffs with great hopes of advancing.

With the Round of 16 eliminating four drivers after the upcoming three races, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. believes he and his team can qualify for the Round of 8.

Expand Tweet

The 25-year-old driver elaborated on the confidence he has in his team in an interview ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway this weekend. He told Racing America's editor-in-chief Toby Christie:

"I think it's a mistake. I think my team and I have a lot more confidence than probably a lot of people have in us, which is fine. I was at the shop yesterday and my guys were like, 'Dang, so and so said we're going to be out. Let's go prove them wrong.'"

He further added:

"I'm not worried about proving people wrong. I just want to make sure that I prove all my guys and all my supporters. There's plenty of people who think we're going to make the next round."

Expand Tweet

With Ricky Stenhouse Jr's team owned by Brad Daugherty, and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing also in the postseason, it will be an unlikely face-off for the basketball legends in motorsports.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s advice to his team going into the 2023 playoffs

Managing to be back in contention in the playoffs after a hiatus of six years, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is one driver who has a lot of rust to shake off from his performances.

Despite being confident in his abilities behind the wheel, as well as his team's performance, a few words of direction are always helpful. Stenhouse Jr. recently told racer.com's Kelley Crandall about the advice he gave to his team.

"I told my team it’s kind of like pickleball, you hit it on the other side of the net and let the other team mess up. You just want to keep yourself in the game. Don’t try and do anything spectacular. Take your shots when you get them, but let the others make mistakes."

The first race of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs kicks off this weekend at Darlington Raceway.