“I think it’s very possible”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter says Tony Stewart is on the verge of completely checking out of NASCAR

When Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft recently said 4X Cup Series champion Tony Stewart's team could exit the NASCAR stage starting from the 2025 season, it shocked several fans. To even think that a bigshot team owner like Stewart would call it quits is indeed a big deal.

In a recent episode of Door Bumper Clear, Kraft negated the idea of Stewart’s Cup team retaining their charters. To the utter surprise of DBC crew member Brett Griffin and industry insider Casey Boat, Kraft said (1:20:45):

“I think it's possible. I think it's very possible. I don't think (they retain two charters and keep going). I think they're gonna sell these two charters to Front Row (Motorsports) whether or not Front Row runs both of those charters or leases one...it's gonna be interesting.”

It is not just the racing part that Stewart-Haas Racing could bid farewell to. According to veteran Sportsnaut journalist Matt Weaver, Tony Stewart could be selling his entire facility and resources, along with every form of operation in the Cup Series arena.

On that note, longtime motorsport enthusiasts could have a 2021 Déjà vu, as Chip Ganassi Racing sold off their property to Trackhouse Racing's Justin Marks. Speaking of Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell's move to Spire Motorsports in 2025, it will be indeed exciting to see who they sign next year.

Tony Stewart's crew chief reveals his team's greatest strength

Crew chief of the famous number 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team, Rodney Childers explained that even with the change in the team's dynamics, it is crucial for them to stay focused and keep moving forward. This, he believes, is Tony Stewart's team's strongest suit.

“All of the stuff in the background is gonna happen whether we want it to or not, or it’s not gonna happen whether we want to or not, so, for me, it’s just trying to stay focused, trying to stay positive and keep moving forward,” he said as per Sportsnaut.

“That’s all we can hang our hats on at the moment is to go out there and be our best every week, to be somebody that the garage looks up to and thinks a lot of,” he added.

Childers feels like rumors and distractions go hand-in-hand. However, he believes in his team and knows that everyone on it is special. Each one of them is there for just one purpose: to win races.