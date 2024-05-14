"I think he needs some therapy": Denny Hamlin reacts to Ryan Blaney's "kill both those motherf***ers" rant at Darlington

Denny Hamlin recently reacted to Ryan Blaney's angry rant at Darlington. Blaney was taken out by William Byron along with Martin Truex Jr., after which the Penske driver didn't hold back on his emotions over the radio.

The incident occurred during stage 2 of the race when Byron created a three-wide situation as he got to the bottom with Blaney on the top and Truex in the middle. As Byron exited the corner and inevitably slid up the racetrack, he hit Truex, who hit Blaney, leading to the Penske driver losing his temper on the radio.

Speaking on "Actions Detrimental", Denny Hamlin remarked on how Blaney is generally understood to be one of the quietest guys in the garage but also very expressive once he gets in the car.

"Blaney lost his s**t on the radio. That's a shocker. I think he needs some therapy. I've never seen anyone so quiet in person and so wild on the radio. Never. He is the epitome of when you strap on the helmet it cuts circulation off," Hamlin said [at 59:05].

After Hamlin's initial reaction to Blaney's anger, his co-host mentioned what the Penske driver said on the radio.

"I'm gonna go kill both those mother f***ers is what I'm gonna do," Blaney said on his radio.

In response, Hamlin broke into a chuckle and mentioned how Blaney was close to delivering payback to Byron in the same race but then decided not to.

Denny Hamlin holds William Byron responsible for the Blaney incident

Speaking further about this incident between Ryan Blaney and William Byron, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver called such incidents "interesting" because while they're deemed "racing deals", they're not.

Hamlin believes that's because it was Byron's clear-cut mistake that ended up wrecking Blaney and Truex.

"The #24 in my opinion clearly made a mistake by running up the racetrack which by the way lane he was running, there's a reason people don't run down there folks is that it makes it impossible for you to exit the corner without washing up into the wall," Hamlin said. [1:00:26-1:00:45]

Recalling his first Xfinity test at Darlington, the #11 driver mentioned how he ran the low line in turns 1 and 2 which caused him to "pound" the fence as he ran out of the racetrack.

Talking about Byron's ambitious move to run to the bottom, Hamlin said it was acceptable but added that the #24 driver should've been mindful of clearing the cars on top before attempting the maneuver.

"If you don't clear the cars on top of you, you're going to run into them and if you don't, you're at least going to cause a wreck and that's exactly what happened," he added.