"I don't think so": Denny Hamlin rules out Kyle Larson foulplay in Bubba Wallace triggered wreck at Daytona

Bubba Wallace seemingly triggered the big wreck on Saturday at Daytona. With eight laps to go in the first stage, the #23 driver made contact with Joey Logano, who tagged Kyle Busch, and in the blink of an eye, 12 cars were collected in the wreck.
One of those cars was of Wallace's boss, Denny Hamlin, who shared his thoughts on it during an episode of Actions Detrimental.
Hamlin claimed that Bubba Wallace 'squeezed' the two drivers below him, wondering what his spotter was telling him. The #11 driver said Freddie Kraft was perhaps telling his driver 'three wide top or not', but Wallace clearly squeezed down in a spot where there was no room.
"So he ended up wrecking himself, and obviously a few others," Hamlin said of Wallace.
This led to one of his co-hosts asking Denny Hamlin whether Bubba Wallace could've gotten 'a little shot' from Kyle Larson before he made contact with Logano.
"I'm looking at it and I don't think so. I mean, the #5 was already on him close but no that's just a '#23 not clear'. It's just one of those not clear moments," Hamlin said. [10:30]
Bubba Wallace shares his side of the story about the big one at Daytona
After his race ended prematurely, Bubba Wallace was asked to share his thoughts on the incident, which took him and several other cars out. Wallace claimed he'd need to take another look at what happened.
But from his perspective, he was three-wide and got hit by Kyle Larson, which pushed him down and into Joey Logano.
"This is what it is. Hate it, hate that we got a torque bunch cars. So I think I looked and it was 'Blame Bubba Wallace National Day' today. So, I'll take the blame,'" Wallace claimed.
It's worth mentioning that earlier this season, Bubba Wallace ended his long win drought at the Brickyard 400. This turned out to be the third Cup win of his career and his first since Kansas in 2022.
Wallace's win ensured he entered the playoffs without having to worry about pointing his way into it. Apart from his win at Indy this season, the 23XI Racing driver also has three finishes inside the top 5 and six inside the top 10.
At this point of the season last year, Bubba Wallace had five top 5s and five top 10s. But he missed out on the playoffs as he was trying to point his way in when he got involved in a late-race wreck at Darlington.
However, with his playoff spot already secured this season before the final race of the regular season, Bubba Wallace claimed he was entering Daytona with a stress-free mindset. He deemed it as one of the top 5 feelings in the world.
