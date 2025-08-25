"I don't think so": Denny Hamlin rules out Kyle Larson foulplay in Bubba Wallace triggered wreck at Daytona

Bubba Wallace seemingly triggered the big wreck on Saturday at Daytona. With eight laps to go in the first stage, the #23 driver made contact with Joey Logano, who tagged Kyle Busch, and in the blink of an eye, 12 cars were collected in the wreck.

Ad

One of those cars was of Wallace's boss, Denny Hamlin, who shared his thoughts on it during an episode of Actions Detrimental.

Hamlin claimed that Bubba Wallace 'squeezed' the two drivers below him, wondering what his spotter was telling him. The #11 driver said Freddie Kraft was perhaps telling his driver 'three wide top or not', but Wallace clearly squeezed down in a spot where there was no room.

"So he ended up wrecking himself, and obviously a few others," Hamlin said of Wallace.

Ad

Trending

This led to one of his co-hosts asking Denny Hamlin whether Bubba Wallace could've gotten 'a little shot' from Kyle Larson before he made contact with Logano.

"I'm looking at it and I don't think so. I mean, the #5 was already on him close but no that's just a '#23 not clear'. It's just one of those not clear moments," Hamlin said. [10:30]

Ad

Ad

Bubba Wallace shares his side of the story about the big one at Daytona

After his race ended prematurely, Bubba Wallace was asked to share his thoughts on the incident, which took him and several other cars out. Wallace claimed he'd need to take another look at what happened.

But from his perspective, he was three-wide and got hit by Kyle Larson, which pushed him down and into Joey Logano.

Ad

"This is what it is. Hate it, hate that we got a torque bunch cars. So I think I looked and it was 'Blame Bubba Wallace National Day' today. So, I'll take the blame,'" Wallace claimed.

It's worth mentioning that earlier this season, Bubba Wallace ended his long win drought at the Brickyard 400. This turned out to be the third Cup win of his career and his first since Kansas in 2022.

Ad

Wallace's win ensured he entered the playoffs without having to worry about pointing his way into it. Apart from his win at Indy this season, the 23XI Racing driver also has three finishes inside the top 5 and six inside the top 10.

At this point of the season last year, Bubba Wallace had five top 5s and five top 10s. But he missed out on the playoffs as he was trying to point his way in when he got involved in a late-race wreck at Darlington.

However, with his playoff spot already secured this season before the final race of the regular season, Bubba Wallace claimed he was entering Daytona with a stress-free mindset. He deemed it as one of the top 5 feelings in the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.