“I think we’re a contender”: Chris Buescher hopeful of challenging for title in his first NASCAR playoffs appearance since 2016

Having visited victory lane on three different occasions this year, Chris Buescher goes into the 2023 NASCAR playoffs full of confidence. Going into the opening race of the postseason at Darlington Raceway, he has all the momentum on his side with a win last weekend at Daytona.

Buescher was on a hot streak well before the regular season final, with his remaining two victories coming in the last five races of the season as well. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver finished ahead of fellow driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, and former champion Brad Keselowski. Buescher led his boss to a 1-2 finish in over nine years of the team's history.

Elaborating on how he sees his bid to challenge for the ultimate prize in stock car racing this weekend, Chris Buescher told pennlive.com:

“I think we’re a contender. We still have work to do. I don’t think we’re under the illusion that it has to go through us and us only right now. We’ve got tracks we still need to be better at. I surely feel confident about our ability to drive through the playoffs and feel like we can certainly be a contender in this thing.”

Playing down on his #17 Ford Mustang's late speed, coupled with a competent pit crew at work, Buescher might be the one to look out for this weekend.

Chris Buescher's boss speaks on him making the Cup Series playoffs

Part owner of Chris Buescher's #17 Ford Mustang entry in the Cup Series, Brad Keselowski was one of the first drivers to appreciate the 30-year-old on his achievement.

The #6 Ford Mustang driver elaborated in an interview with FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass:

"We’re building something that’s going to be special for a long time, that’s a big goal of mine. I’m proud of everybody in the team, certainly Chris (Buescher) for his efforts. The bigger picture is to have a sustainable race team that can win championships for years to come, be a perennial championship contender.”

With several big names such as Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, and Kevin Harvick ready to challenge, Chris Buescher will need his and his team's A game.

Watch him compete on the track this Sunday during the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The first race of the 2023 playoffs will be seen going live at 6:00 pm ET on NBC Sports.