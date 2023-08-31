NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Darlington Raceway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The Darlington Raceway will host the first playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (September 3).

This weekend, the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track will host the Cook Out Southern 500 for the 74th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 367 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 500 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's races at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200: High 81°F, Low 60°F, Partly Sunny, NE 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Cook Out Southern 500: High 85°, Low 60°, Sunny, N 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Cook Out Southern 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - TBA #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Darlington Raceway on September 3 at 6 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.