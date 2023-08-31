NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 31, 2023 21:28 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Darlington Raceway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series events. The Darlington Raceway will host the first playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday (September 3).

This weekend, the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track will host the Cook Out Southern 500 for the 74th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 367 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 500 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's races at Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200: High 81°F, Low 60°F, Partly Sunny, NE 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Cook Out Southern 500: High 85°, Low 60°, Sunny, N 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Cook Out Southern 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - TBA
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can catch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Darlington Raceway on September 3 at 6 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

