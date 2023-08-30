NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after the action-packed Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the 27th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the first race of the Round of 16. It will be held on Sunday (September 3) at Darlington Raceway. The event is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will be contested over 367 laps at the Darlington Raceway. This marks the 74th annual Cook Out Southern 500 hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week at Darlington. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Newman, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500 and finished with a total time of four hours, nine minutes, and 49 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at Darlington Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - TBA #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Darlington Raceway on September 3 at 6 pm ET.