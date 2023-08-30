NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2023 13:20 IST
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, this weekend after the action-packed Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the 27th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the first race of the Round of 16. It will be held on Sunday (September 3) at Darlington Raceway. The event is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will be contested over 367 laps at the Darlington Raceway. This marks the 74th annual Cook Out Southern 500 hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week at Darlington. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Carson Hocevar, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Ryan Newman, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500 and finished with a total time of four hours, nine minutes, and 49 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - TBA
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Darlington Raceway on September 3 at 6 pm ET.

