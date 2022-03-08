×
"I thought that we had fixed it" - Tyler Reddick complains of repeating leg numbness

Tyler Reddick waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 08, 2022 08:40 PM IST
News

Tyler Reddick thought the numbness problem in his legs that he experienced at WISE Power 400 had been resolved. He, however, found himself in worse condition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

ICYMI: @TylerReddick offers an update on his leg numbness behind the wheel and tells @DanielleTrotta & @LarryMac28 #SXMOnTrack it was worse this week at @LVMotorSpeedway in the #Pennzoil400 https://t.co/zftlObbkAk

The 26-year-old complained of numbness in his left leg at Auto Club Speedway, where he finished 24th. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about the repeated leg numbness in Sin City, Reddick said:

“Unfortunately, going into that race, we had to make some decisions to try and change some things. And I really felt good about the changes we made. I thought that we had fixed it, but unfortunately in our race it actually got worse. I had numbness in both of my legs. I didn’t know where the gas pedal was, and I could not feel a break at all. So, I actually made it worse, which is not good, but I don’t know. I left the race just absolutely just dumbfounded. I couldn’t believe that it got worse. We made it worse.”

Tyler Reddick suffered as much pain as he could, with his team offering some pain killers and even something to put under his leg. The driver denied the latter, thinking it wouldn't make a difference, nor would he be able to put it in position while closing it.

Reddick and his team are hopeful that they will find a solution to these issues before reaching Phoenix. Aiming for a quick fix to the Next Gen cockpit issues, he said:

“We’ve been working with some people. We have a pretty good sense of direction of what we think it could be. It’s a totally new cockpit. The cockpit of the car is deeper because the pedals are floor-mounted. So, I’m hoping we have it fixed because I’m going to be in a lot of trouble if I can’t use my brake pedal or my left foot when we get to Phoenix.”

Tyler Reddick’s performance at 2022 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

Driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick put on a great performance and finished 7th in the recently concluded Pennzoil 400.

Tyler Reddick finished 7th in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. https://t.co/FYuNOXCMVp
Earlier, the two-time Xfinity champion finished the second-fastest qualifying lap at a speed of 181.391 mph and the seventh-fastest practice session at a speed of 178.648 mph on March 5. In the latest release of the Cup Series rankings, Reddick stands in 18th position with 68 points, zero wins, and one top-10.

Edited by Anurag C
हिन्दी