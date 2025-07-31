“I thought I was moving back to Connecticut”: Ryan Preece gets real with Dale Jr. on his career's low point before Brad Keselowski's lifeline

Ryan Preece opened up about a low point in his NASCAR career. The video clip, featuring Preece and Dale Earnhardt Jr., centers around a conversation about his uncertain future in racing, a deal that fell apart mid-season, and the unexpected phone call that changed everything.In the clip, Dale Earnhardt Jr. started by acknowledging the shutdown of Stewart-Haas Racing and asking Ryan Preece about his plans. Preece replied that at one point, he thought he was heading back to Connecticut.He shared that earlier in the 2024 season, in April, a potential team reached out to him. Things looked promising, and he began searching for houses in his home state. But by May, the momentum reversed.“I was looking for houses in Conneticut. I remember April, we were running halfway decent, there was a team that ended up reaching out to me. I was like, okay.”He added, “Then May came, I remember Dover, car catches on fire inside. I remember it was just like a snowball effect. And then we go into June, July and it’s less than stellar.”By that point in the season, Preece and the No. 41 team had hit a wall. After a decent start, where they were in the top half of the standings and showed flashes of mid-pack speed, the team’s results took a hit. By mid-season, they hadn’t recorded any top-5 finishes since March.The video was posted on X by Dirty Mo Media. The caption reads,“Just when Ryan Preece thought he’d lost it all, the phone rang... ☎Preece managed one top-five and five top-10 finishes with Stewart-Haas, despite the team’s looming closure. He’s made 187 Cup starts since 2015, with a career total of four top-5s, 16 top-10s, and 176 laps led. He also has wins in both the Xfinity and Truck Series.With his deal falling through mid-season, Preece was left without a plan. But that all changed when RFK Racing announced he would be joining their team full-time in 2025, driving the No. 60 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series.RFK Racing, led by co-owner Brad Keselowski, expanded to three full-time cars this season. Preece’s arrival completed a trio that includes Keselowski and Chris Buescher. Alongside the driver news, it was also revealed that Kroger, a longtime sponsor of Preece from his time at JTG Daugherty Racing, also moved to RFK with him.Ryan Preece holds off Biffle for big hometown win at Stafford under the lightsRyan Preece holds off Biffle for a big hometown win at Stafford under the lightsRyan Preece gave his local fans a reason to cheer. The Connecticut native won the Cleetus McFarland New England 900 at Stafford Speedway on July 18. Racing under the Friday night lights at a track that helped launch his career, Preece delivered a win in front of his hometown crowd.The race featured a mix of YouTubers, NASCAR personalities, and Crown Victoria machines with nitrous boost, but in the end, it was a showdown between two Roush veterans: Ryan Preece and Greg Biffle. Starting 15th in his No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com car, Preece climbed the field and took the lead by lap 17. Over the next 60 laps, the top spot changed hands multiple times, with drivers like Brent PFI Speed, Brad DeBerti, and Derek Vice Grip Garage also taking turns up front.The final laps had Ryan Preece and Greg Biffle trading positions, with Biffle leading as the white flag waved. But on the last lap, Preece used his nitrous boost coming off Turn 2, executed a textbook crossover in Turns 3 and 4, and took the win. Via Alt Driver, Preece said:“It was all about having fun... To be able to race with these guys at my home track, a place that has made me who I am as a race car driver, is really special.”The emotional weight of the win wasn’t lost on him. Surrounded by family and friends, Preece added,“To have my daughter here, my family, my in-laws, my dad, and everybody here. It’s my hometown crowd, so it’s awesome.”Ryan Preece also competed in the GAF Roofing Mod Masters race two days prior to this at the same track. He finished fourth after a strong run in the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series event.