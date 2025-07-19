Ryan Preece makes feeling known after outdueling NASCAR legend Greg Biffle for a memorable home track win

Connecticut's own, Ryan Preece, won the Cleetus McFarland New England 900 under the Friday night lights of Stafford Speedway. And he did it in front of family, friends, and fans who have watched him rise from local short track star to full-time Cup Series competitor.The win came after a fierce, back-and-forth duel with 19-time Cup Series winner Greg Biffle in a chaotic nitrous-powered showdown. The New England 900, held July 18 at the famed half-mile oval, featured a fleet of Crown Victorias alongside YouTubers and NASCAR personalities. But when the final 20 laps arrived, two Roush drivers - Preece and Biffle - stole the spotlight.Ryan Preece, who started 15th, methodically carved through the pack in his No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com entry. By lap 17, he had taken the lead. Over the next 60 laps, the top spot exchanged hands, with YouTube stars Brent PFI Speed, Brad DeBerti, and Derek Vice Grip Garage all leading briefly at the front.The defining stretch came after a restart on lap 77. Greg Biffle muscled his way into the lead with eight laps to go, diving low and holding strong as Preece drafted him. It wasn't until the final circuit on lap 90 that Preece saw his chance. Using the nitrous boost at just the right moment, he pulled low off Turn 2 and completed a crossover pass in Turns 3 and 4 that sent the Stafford crowd into frenzy.&quot;It was all about having fun. At the end, we'd to do the old NASCAR - rubbing is racing and put on a show for everyone. To be able to race with these guys at my home track, a place that has made me who I am as a race car driver, is really special,&quot; Preece said post-race (via Alt Driver).For Preece, the win carried more than just on-track value. A local kid defeating a Cup Series veteran in front of the community that shaped him.&quot;To have my daughter here, my family, my in-laws, my dad, and everybody here. It's my hometown crowd, so it's awesome,&quot; he added.Ryan Preece also took part in the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series race - GAF Roofing Mod Masters at Stafford Motor Speedway on July 16. Though he battled for the lead throughout the race, he had to settle for a fourth-place finish, as Jake Johnson took the win.Ryan Preece carries momentum to crucial Dover startRyan Preece before the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono. Source: GettyWhile the Stafford win was personal, when Ryan Preece rolls into Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, he won't be driving a modified Crown Vic. He'll helm the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford on one of NASCAR's most challenging tracks. But Preece arrives in form.Preece finished his last nine Cup Series races in the top 15, including five top-10s. That consistency has brought him to within three points of the playoff cutline. With just six regular-season races remaining, Preece enters Dover 466 points in the standings, just behind Bubba Wallace (+3) for the 16th and final provisional playoff berth. A win would lock him in.Dover is one of the sport's toughest tracks. Its concrete surface, steep banking, and narrow racing groove demand precision, strength, and focus. Sunday's event (2 p.m. ET) will be contested over 400 laps, with stage breaks at Lap 125 and Lap 250 before the run to the finish.Preece's car this weekend features a one-off paint scheme celebrating six-time WNBA All-Star Alyssa 'The Engine' Thomas.He returns to Dover with a career-best finish of 17th at the track, a number he'll look to smash if he wants to secure a playoff berth outright. The Monster Mile has hosted Cup races since 1969, and it remains one of Jack Roush's most prolific venues. With nine Cup victories as an owner, Dover is tied for third-best on Roush’s all-time win list. For Ryan Preece, it could become the site of his first.