"I tried to take the high road" - Chase Elliott reveals he had a talk with Ross Chastain about St. Louis clash

Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain had an incident during last week’s race at the World Wide Technology Raceway, for which Chastain was deemed guilty by several experts. The Trackhouse Racing driver apologized for his actions after the race and accepted that he had been much too aggressive towards his fellow drivers.

Ahead of NASCAR’s return to Sonoma Raceway this weekend, Chase Elliott revealed that he had spoken to Chastain about the clash last weekend. He said that he tried to give his opinion but it’s up to the “Melon Man” whether he takes it or leaves it.

Elliott said:

“Look, I think that’s up to him. I tried to take the high road and talked to him as if I would want somebody to talk to me. And I just try to give him my opinion. He can take that or leave it, whatever he wants to do.”

He continued by saying:

“Well, I had no reason to talk to him, but that was up to him to reach out. That’s fine. Like I said, I tried to take the highroad on it and tell him my opinion. And like I said, he can take it with it what he wants or not, and I’m fine either way.”

On lap 103, Elliott found himself in a tough spot when Chastain tried to squeeze himself into a tight box and eventually ended up making contact with Elliott, causing the latter to spin.

Denny Hamlin was the main victim of Chastain's aggressive run. On lap 66, he bumped into Hamlin and following the contact, the No.11 Toyota encountered small damage to his rear bumper.

Chase Elliott on the front row for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Driving the No.9 Chevrolet Camaro, Chase Elliott almost bagged the pole position in Saturday’s qualifying at Sonoma Raceway. He fell short of Kyle Larson's time by just 0.023 seconds.

Heading to Sonoma Raceway, the current points-table leader is the favourite for the first time this season. Despite finishing outside the top 20 in the past four races, including the All-Star Race, Elliott is the favorite with +550 odds to win Sunday’s race.

