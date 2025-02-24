'I had to try': Corey LaJoie gives a candid review of Ryan Blaney’s special Chipotle bowl with ‘lotta beef’

Corey LaJoie has shared his candid thoughts on the new "Ryan Blaney Bowl". The limited-time entrée was created through a partnership between Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill had launched a significant partnership with NASCAR driver Blaney. Previously, Chipotle collaborated with the Haas Formula 1 team in 2023. This new partnership with the Team Penske driver has introduced a limited-time digital entrée, "The Ryan Blaney Bowl". The dish is available exclusively to order on Chipotle's app and website. This bowl features a mix of brown rice, black beans, chicken, steak, tomatillo red-chili salsa, guacamole, and cheese.

LaJoie recently tried the "Ryan Blaney Bowl" and shared his review on Instagram. In the engaging video, LaJoie was seen savoring the new bowl after his intense crash at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

"All right, I wanted to see what all the hubbub about this Ryan Blaney Chipotle Bowl is all about. Let's see, it's Monday morning, I couldn't even wait until I got home from Atlanta, I drove straight to Chipotle to try this thing out. Pretty good, it's real salty and there's a lot of beef in this. But the flavor in the end, it really comes back and still finishes well. I'll tell you what I give it, I think I give it a 7.7. I give it a 7.7," said Lajoie in a video posted on Instagram.

During the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, LaJoie of Rick Ware Racing was involved in a multi-car crash on Lap 150. The incident occurred late in Stage 2 and included Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski. The collision began when Elliott's car hit the SAFER barrier, resulting in a broken right rear for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Elliott's vehicle lost control and collided with LaJoie and Brad Keselowski at the starting line. Both Elliott and LaJoie managed to drive their cars to the pits for repairs, but Keselowski's vehicle was towed due to the new Damaged Vehicle Policy within NASCAR, preventing him from returning to the track and continuing.

Corey LaJoie names the culprit in Ricky Stenhouse-Chase Briscoe's wreck

Corey LaJoie blamed Ryan Blaney for the multi-car wreck at Atlanta Motor Speedway. LaJoie stated that Blaney closed off the lane, forcing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to move up the track and initiate the collision.

"The 12. He closed the lane off and the 47 had a headlight in there and Ricky had to crowd the 19." he wrote on X.

LaJoie, who is running a part-time Cup Series schedule for Rick Ware Racing this season, expressed that he will not be competing in the Cup race at COTA. Despite his early exit at Atlanta, LaJoie remains optimistic about his future performances, noting that he can compete for top 10s and potential wins in the future.

