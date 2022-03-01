"I couldn't use the brakes" - Tyler Reddick describes racing with numb leg during WISE Power 400

Tyler Reddick had one of the most eventful races out of any driver in the pack at WISE Power 400. He ran in first place for the majority of the race, but his efforts were undone due to a tire blowout and contact with William Byron later on.

The 26-year-old driver also had a peculiar problem up until his retirement from the race. He seemed to have a 'numb leg' which caused discomfort and made it harder for Reddick to apply the brakes. He looked into the issue and tried to rectify it by loosening up his belts to bring the sensation back to his leg, but to no avail.

In a post-race interview with Fox Sports, Tyler Reddick spoke about the issue, saying:

“It’s a terrible feeling, like your legs goes to sleep and it’s like right where my glute is or whatever in the bottom of the seat and can’t like use the brakes. I wouldn’t know how hard to push or nothing.”

Tyler Reddick describes Next Gen cars as 'unforgiving' on Auto Club Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returned to Fontana after a year-long hiatus. With the introduction of new cars this year, the teams stepped into unknown territory as Auto Club Speedway is the first 2-mile track on the 2022 calendar.

Prior to the race, Tyler Reddick described how the event would be, and said:

“Heading back to Auto Club Speedway for the first time in two years and with the new Next Gen car will bring a lot of unknowns. I’ve only been to Auto Club in the Cup Series once and it was in 2020. It’s just that type of racetrack, even when you’ve got the best car, it’s easy to make mistakes and step over the line. This car has already proved it’s unforgiving, you’ve got to drive the daylights out of it, but it will fight you if you don’t respect it.”

The Richard Childress driver is now focusing his attention on the upcoming Penzoil 400 this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

