“I’ve always want street legal cars”: Carson Hocevar discusses his NASCAR collection after bagging iconic Dale Sr. #3 Truck

Carson Hocevar has revealed his experience driving the Dale Earnhardt Intimidator SS car. The Cup Series driver also described looking for cars on Facebook Marketplace in his quest for a larger collection.Hocevar is a passionate car collector of street-legal cars with a NASCAR theme, which began when he was a child. He was raised around Kalamazoo Speedway and was in awe of the Intimidator SS car, which was owned by the speedway's owner. He always aspired to own street-legal race cars that reminded him of the NASCAR legend. He is also an active user of sites such as Facebook Marketplace to find these cars and also loves the intersection of car culture and NASCAR, frequently purchasing cars that pique his interest.Recently, Hocevar bought a 1997 Silverado pickup with the famous Dale Earnhardt GM Goodwrench No. 3 vinyl. He loves driving it around and has even tasted the fan love himself. Carson Hocevar said (via Frontstretch):&quot;I've always wanted street legal cars as a kid. Kalamazoo Speedway, where I was from, the owner had one of the Intimidator SSs, and I thought that was the coolest thing in the world. And yeah, just every time I look on Facebook Marketplace, it seems like there's more and more coming up, either my algorithm's knowing it or people are making these cars knowing I'll probably buy them. &quot;He further added:&quot;So it's a lot of fun when you drive it. Like the Dale truck, I blew a tire, and I think I got 100 honks, and hell yes, and go Dale, and stuff like that. And I haven't drove the Oldsmobile yet on the road, so I'm curious [about] that reaction. But it's pretty awesome, history of NASCAR, but also too, it's super fun. The first time I drove the Dale truck, I had about six people walk over to me, and I was stuck at a gas station for an hour. We just talked NASCAR. So I think that's what I've most enjoyed with it.&quot;Carson Hocevar is expanding his line to other cars related to NASCAR, such as a 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass painted as Buddy Baker's 'Gray Ghost' and a new car in 2012 that may be Kasey Kahne's Hendrick Motorsports Car of Tomorrow. He drives every car he collects, and he points out that these cars are not intended to be stored.Carson Hocevar on Cup Series criticism and his NASCAR journey at WWT RacewayCarson Hocevar reflected on his NASCAR journey at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWT Raceway), where he made his Cup Series debut in 2023. In a Spire Motorsports press release ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300 on September 7, 2025, Hocevar recounted his bittersweet experiences at the track, noting that his debut ended with a 36th-place finish but that last year he improved significantly, finishing in the top ten.“I try not to think about the wreck and the injury. I think that’s what most drivers would do, you just can’t worry about that. The Cup debut and then coming back last year to kind of make up for how that first race ended, means a lot more to me. That’s where all of this started. It’s where Spire Motorsports and Jeff Dickerson first saw something in me that made them think it might be good for me to move up. Whether other people think it was good or not doesn’t really matter, but Gateway is a special place for me and I love racing there every year,” Carson Hocevar said (via SpeedWayMedia).Gateway Raceway holds a special place for him as it marked the start of his top-tier NASCAR career, with the team and crew seeing potential in him at this venue.Despite criticism and past crashes, Carson Hocevar claims that he does not dwell on negative incidents and tries to keep a positive mindset. His aggressive driving style has drawn comparisons to the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr., earning him a reputation for being fearless on the track.