“I’ve done basically 6 hours”: Former NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman updates on a ‘slight hiccup’ amid his Rolex 24 debut

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman recently completed one of his long-standing dreams by participating in the 2025 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. The 34-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and shared an update on his first-ever stint in the prestigious endurance race where he faced a slight hiccup causing the #78 team and its Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EV02 to make an extra pit stop.

The driver shared a selfie where he looked exhausted, having done a 6-hour long stint, which he hinted to be almost as long as two Cup Series races, during which his #78 Forte Racing car suffered a sensor issue.

"That should do it for me, as I’ve done basically 6 hours (two cup races?) and I’ve been up since 7 am yesterday. We had a slight hiccup with a sensor (it stopped our energy replacement) and had to make an extra stop - but we are very much in contention 🙏Bring it home boys!" Parker Kligerman wrote via X.

A little while earlier he shared another update right after jumping out of the car where he talked about his experience of having some close on-track battles with the GTD pro class cars and described it as a "crazy" experience.

As of now, the #78 Lamborghini, which is the result of a deal between Big Machine Racing and Forte Racing for the endurance race, is being driven by Parker Kligerman's teammate, Franck Perera, and the team is running in 12th position in its class and in 38th position overall. There are still close to 6 hours of racing action to go, which means they can hope to still climb a few places in the standings.

Parker Kligerman learned a strange lesson from his Italian teammates

Before his Rolex 24 debut, Parker Kligerman shared a humorous story about the cultural differences he encountered within his Italian team. Speaking on the Above The Yellow Line podcast, Kligerman described the surprising importance of a coffee machine within the team.

He recounted how, during a prior season, the team’s espresso machine had broken down. Instead of focusing on car repairs, several mechanics turned their attention to fixing the coffee machine, underscoring just how crucial coffee culture is in their work environment.

"I discovered on the first test day, there was this machine that was the most massive intense coffee machine I've ever seen. I was like, 'What is this? and they were like Oh, that's the espresso machine,"' Kligerman shared.

"I did hear a funny story... At one point last season, that thing broke, and then about 6 or 8 of the guys who would be working on the car were all working on the coffee machine. So it's one of the most important parts of the race team, " he added.

In addition to his debut in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, the 34-year-old is also set to compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series this season, driving the #75 Chevrolet for Henderson Motorsports along with his regular pit lane reporting duties for the Cup Series.

