“That was crazy”: Former NASCAR Xfinity driver Parker Kligerman reveals his ‘first stint’ feelings at Rolex 24

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman recently checked off a major item from his bucket list after completing his first stint in the 2025 Rolex 24. The 34-year-old American driver recently shared the update on his X account and expressed his views on his first run in the competition.

Kilgerman retired from the Xfinity Series after wrapping up the 2024 season in tenth place. However, his love for racing never died. As a part of a deal between Big Machine Racing and Forte Racing for the Rolex 24, he joined the four-driver fleet and drove the #78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 in the endurance race.

Parker Kligerman shared a selfie after completing his first run in the Rolex 24. He shared his learnings and experience from the race and wrote:

"First stints at #Rolex24 complete. Led a few laps! Ended up in absolute battle royale with a few GT3 pros - that was crazy. Had a little contact but we are all good! Lots to learn, but I’m getting there"

The former Xfinity Series driver hopped in for his first ride in the series during the 20th hour of the race. He wore a special helmet from Bell Helmets in black color with hot pink "Spiked Coolers" written on it.

Parker Kligerman revealed a major learning about his Italian teammate during his Daytona stint

NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman joined Misha Goikhberg, Mario Farnbacher, and Frank Perera for his first run in the Rolex 24. During his practice sessions, Kligerman learned something from his Italian teammates at Forte Racing and shared the story with his fans.

The 34-year-old spoke about the cultural aspect of his teammates and shared a hilarious story about the importance of coffee within the team. He recalled one instance when an espresso machine was broken and the team mechanics chose to fix the machine before working on the car.

“I discovered on the first test day, there was this machine that was the most massive intense coffee machine I've ever seen. I was like, 'What is this? and they were like Oh, that's the espresso machine,'” Kligerman shared.

“I did hear a funny story... At one point last season, that thing broke, and then about 6 or 8 of the guys who would be working on the car were all working on the coffee machine. So it's one of the most important parts of the race team,” he added.

Despite his retirement from the Xfinity Series, Parker Kligerman still stays connected to the series, as he will join the CW Network as a part of the new commentary team for the 2025 season. The network company possesses the broadcasting right of the spot until 2031. The inaugural race for the series is scheduled for February 15, 2025, at the prestigious Daytona International Speedway.

