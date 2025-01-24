"I've done enough of that": When NASCAR legend Mark Martin chose coaching over returning to racing

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin revealed his decision to move on from racing more than a decade ago. Martin, who started racing in NASCAR in the late 1980s, retired in 2013 after a 31-year career. He drove for Roush Racing (now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing) between 1988 and 2006 and won 40 Cup Series races but never won a Cup championship or the Daytona 500.

After retiring, the Batesville, Arkansas native took on a consulting role at Stewart-Haas Racing and later became a driver development coach for Roush Fenway Racing. In a July 2014 interview, Martin made it clear that he was not interested in racing.

"People are getting all revved up: 'Oh, you need to drive, you need to get in the race car.' I don't want to get in the car. I've done enough of that," Martin said [via USA Today Sports].

Martin also shared his thoughts on his role at Stewart-Haas Racing, after testing for Tony Stewart in January of that year.

"I just didn't feel like there was an opportunity for me to make significant contribution. And I was interested in doing my own thing. That looked like a job and I didn't want a job. I'm not dying to get to work. I've worked really hard for 40 years and right now I'm really enjoying the flexibility to do the things I might choose," Martin added.

Martin left the driver coach position at RFR in 2015 and started working with a dirt racing team in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The 66-year-old now runs a car dealership and power sports business.

"I’m done. People don’t get it" - Mark Martin on quitting racing

Mark Martin finished his last full-time year in the Cup Series at 22nd in points and left Hendrick Motorsports after the 2011 season. He raced for Michael Waltrip Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing for the following two years in the series.

Martin filled in for Denny Hamlin after an injury and moved to Stewart-Haas Racing to replace Tony Stewart after his injury during the 2013 season. He never returned to NASCAR after that and was adamant about his desire to quit racing during a 2020 interview with The Athletic.

"I’m done. People don’t get it. If I had a passion to go drive cars, I would. It almost pisses me off. I realize they mean well and have a good heart about what they’re saying. I appreciate that someone thinks I can drive the 6 car at Fontana. But dude. Can’t. Won’t. Couldn’t. Wouldn’t," said Mark Martin.

Martin was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class.

