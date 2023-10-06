“I’ve been extremely lucky”: Chase Elliott looks back at his alliance with Rick Hendrick throughout his NASCAR career

Hendrick Motorsports driver of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chase Elliott, is one driver who is always at the forefront of engagement with fans. Just like his father Bill Elliott back in the day, the Georgia native manages to be popular amongst stock car racing fans in the present day and age.

Having shaped his legacy in the sport under Rick Hendrick's organization right from the beginning, Chase Elliott has been one of the few whose talents were realized early on. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed gratitude for his alliance with the business mogul-turned-NASCAR team owner. In an interview with Jeff Gluck from theathletic.com, he said:

"My entire career has been under the HMS umbrella in some way, shape or form. I’ve been extremely lucky. When Rick (Hendrick) came in and said he wanted to help in 2011 or so, we didn’t really have a plan. He just said he wanted to help. But I quickly learned he was serious about helping."

Expand Tweet

He further added:

"I feel very fortunate my career has been in one place and I would love for it to stay that way. The best thing is to stay in one place. You get to know the people at a certain organization over the years and you develop so many relationships, because this is such a team effort across the board."

With Chase Elliott not challenging for the 2023 Cup Series championship this season due to various reasons throughout the year, he and his crew will be looking forward to a strong resurgence in 2024.

Chase Elliott's approach to challenging in the owner's playoffs this post-season

Despite failing to meet the driver's playoffs criteria, Chase Elliott's #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was entered in the owner's playoffs for the 2023 season. Being one of the major reasons behind the success and revenue of the team, the owner's playoffs are mostly ignored due to the lack of drama and luster the driver playoffs provide.

Elliott does not seem to look at the matter the same way as he elaborated in an interview with Bob Pockrass. He detailed his approach going into the Charlotte Roval this weekend and said:

"My approach and the team's approach hasn't been any different. It's kind of surprised me in a way just because there's not really a lot of talk for the owners' front."

Expand Tweet

Watch Chase Elliott try his hand at the final road course race of the 2023 season at Charlotte Roval this Sunday.