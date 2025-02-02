"I've just never got comfortable": When Richard Childress reflected on the struggles that defined his NASCAR path

With six NASCAR Cup Series championships and 117 Cup victories to his name, Richard Childress is one of the most successful owners the sport has ever seen. However, it wasn't an easy path to the top for the owner of Richard Childress Racing.

The longtime car owner was interviewed by Ed Hinton of ESPN back in 2010 to discuss a litany of topics, such as having to endure tragically losing his father when he was five years old. Since his dad passed away, Childress said he became a man, adding:

"From then on, I considered myself a man. Had to. There was nobody to go home to and whine, 'Johnny whipped my a** today.' I had to fight my own battles."

Childress had to work for everything he had, even his own grade school lunches. When he was younger, Childress worked at Bowman Gray Stadium where he sold peanuts and sodas in the grandstands. After signing a big-time sponsorship deal with Budweiser to sponsor Kevin Harvick's #29 RCR Chevrolet beginning in 2011, Childress was asked if his five-year-old self ever "left" him, to which he said:

"Not really. I never know that I may not have to be out selling peanuts in the grandstand again."

More than anything, Childress said he never got complacent, which allowed him to push through the hurdles life threw at him and be the all-time great owner he is today. Childress said:

"I've just never got comfortable -- you know?"

RCR has won six Cup Series titles, all coming with the late Dale Earnhardt behind the wheel. Earnhardt, who won seven championships in his career, won titles behind the wheel of an RCR machine in 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, and 1994. The organization has also captured five Xfinity Series titles, last winning with Tyler Reddick in 2019. RCR has two CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championships to its name, too, last winning one in 2011 with Austin Dillon, Childress' grandson.

Richard Childress' team released miniseries capturing moments ahead of 2025 Daytona 500

Richard Childress watches from atop Victory Lane during the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway - Source: Imagn

Richard Childress' outfit is often active on social media and finds unique ways to engage with its fans. Ahead of this year's Daytona 500, the team released a YouTube miniseries that follows the crews as they work towards the prestigious race.

The organization posted about the miniseries via Instagram, writing:

"Join us and watch this exciting premiere of a new RCR miniseries, Road to Daytona. Watch as we go behind the scenes with the team as they prepare for the biggest race of the year, The Daytona 500. Watch the full episode on our YouTube Channel. Link in bio."

RCR fields two full-time Cup Series teams, with two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch in the #8 car and Austin Dillon at the seat of the #3 machine.

