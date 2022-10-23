"I've lived this story before" - Joey Logano on making it to Championship 4 in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Joey Logano, the driver of the #22 Ford Mustang, became the first to lock his spot into the Championship 4 after winning at last week’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He won his first career championship title in 2018 and will look to replicate the same this year, with the finale three weeks away at Phoenix Raceway.

Upon advancing to Championship 4, the former Cup champion said that it would be nice to have a couple of weeks to focus on his plans before the season’s final race. Logano, who won the Championship four years ago, said that he has lived through this story before and has an advantage going into Phoenix.

Logano said:

“We’ve got a few weeks to think about it, which is nice. We will be able to focus in. I’ve lived this story before, winning at Martinsville and being able to give yourself a bit of an advantage when you get to Phoenix when that’s all you think about for the next couple weeks when everybody else is fighting tooth and nail to get in. We’re able to really focus in on the one race that counts for us now. (I’m) super proud of this race team and everybody for giving me the opportunity as a driver to go out there and do my job.”

After the Las Vegas win, the pressure on him to win at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway was off. Joey Logano, however, will aim to win at these tracks to enter the Championship 4 race with winning momentum. He will intend to send a message to his championship competitors that he is with the strongest team when the green flag drops on November 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

We've done a great job as a team executing the playoffs: Joey Logano

Joey Logano and his #22 Team Penske began the 2022 season with a victory in the unofficial event at the Los Angeles Coliseum. That win set the tone for an entire season that has produced three wins, ten top-five, and 15 top-10 finishes.

The Middletown, Connecticut native feels that he and his team have done a great job in the playoff races and managed to get to the Round of 8 followed by the Championship 4 spot.

Logano said:

“I feel like we’ve done a great job as a team executing the playoffs and getting to the Round of Eight, now to the Championship 4. We’ve done a good job getting there, now it’s just down to one race, and Phoenix is one of our best racetracks.”

Catch Joey Logano at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

