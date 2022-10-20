NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Dixie Vodka 400 this weekend. The 34th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the eighth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 23, 2022.
Located in Homestead, Florida, the Homestead-Miami Speedway is an oval track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1995 and features 18–20-degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.
Homestead-Miami Speedway will make its first appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season and will host the Next Gen car for the first time.
The Dixie Vodka 400 will feature 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:50 am ET. This will determine the starting positions for the second race of Round of 8.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.
The qualifying order for NASCAR's Dixie Vodka 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score
- BJ McLeod - 32.850
- Landon Cassill - 32.650
- Cody Ware - 30.550
- Corey LaJoie - 27.700
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.400
- Bubba Wallace Jr. 23.350
- Brad Keselowski - 21.900
- Austin Cindric - 19.450
- Aric Almirola - 17.650
- Justin Haley - 15.900
- Erik Jones - 13.200
- Noah Gragson - 12.750
- Daniel Suarez - 11.300
- Tyler Reddick - 6.800
- Christopher Bell - 21.250
- Chase Elliott - 14.850
- Chase Briscoe - 6.200
- Ross Chastain - 2.150
Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score
- JJ Yeley - 32.800
- Ty Dillon - 21.250
- Todd Gilliland - 27.950
- Harrison Burton - 26.750
- Cole Custer - 24.150
- Ty Gibbs - 23.150
- Michael McDowell - 21.750
- Chris Buescher - 18.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 16.000
- Kevin Harvick - 14.600
- Austin Dillon - 13.050
- Martin Truex Jr - 12.650
- Kyle Busch - 8.700
- Kyle Larson - 22.550
- Ryan Blaney - 20.850
- William Byron - 20.850
- Denny Hamlin - 5.250
- Joey Logano - 1.900
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 22, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.