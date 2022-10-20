Create

NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 20, 2022 07:40 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Dixie Vodka 400 this weekend. The 34th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the eighth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Located in Homestead, Florida, the Homestead-Miami Speedway is an oval track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1995 and features 18–20-degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will make its first appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season and will host the Next Gen car for the first time.

The Dixie Vodka 400 will feature 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:50 am ET. This will determine the starting positions for the second race of Round of 8.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR's Dixie Vodka 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. BJ McLeod - 32.850
  2. Landon Cassill - 32.650
  3. Cody Ware - 30.550
  4. Corey LaJoie - 27.700
  5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.400
  6. Bubba Wallace Jr. 23.350
  7. Brad Keselowski - 21.900
  8. Austin Cindric - 19.450
  9. Aric Almirola - 17.650
  10. Justin Haley - 15.900
  11. Erik Jones - 13.200
  12. Noah Gragson - 12.750
  13. Daniel Suarez - 11.300
  14. Tyler Reddick - 6.800
  15. Christopher Bell - 21.250
  16. Chase Elliott - 14.850
  17. Chase Briscoe - 6.200
  18. Ross Chastain - 2.150

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. JJ Yeley - 32.800
  2. Ty Dillon - 21.250
  3. Todd Gilliland - 27.950
  4. Harrison Burton - 26.750
  5. Cole Custer - 24.150
  6. Ty Gibbs - 23.150
  7. Michael McDowell - 21.750
  8. Chris Buescher - 18.900
  9. AJ Allmendinger - 16.000
  10. Kevin Harvick - 14.600
  11. Austin Dillon - 13.050
  12. Martin Truex Jr - 12.650
  13. Kyle Busch - 8.700
  14. Kyle Larson - 22.550
  15. Ryan Blaney - 20.850
  16. William Byron - 20.850
  17. Denny Hamlin - 5.250
  18. Joey Logano - 1.900

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 22, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

