NASCAR 2022: What is the qualifying order for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Homestead-Miami Speedway is set to host NASCAR’s Dixie Vodka 400 this weekend. The 34th race of the 2022 Cup Series season and the eighth race of the playoffs kicks off at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Located in Homestead, Florida, the Homestead-Miami Speedway is an oval track with 1.5 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1995 and features 18–20-degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will make its first appearance on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar this season and will host the Next Gen car for the first time.

The Dixie Vodka 400 will feature 36 drivers, including eight playoff drivers. Similar to previous races, the qualifying race will be held ahead of the main race on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:50 am ET. This will determine the starting positions for the second race of Round of 8.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying orders for Homestead this weekend. Nemechek will be in the 45 Cup car. Qualifying orders for Homestead this weekend. Nemechek will be in the 45 Cup car. https://t.co/8tMJ18AGd5

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading Group A and JJ Yeley leading Group B.

The qualifying order for NASCAR's Dixie Vodka 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Order - Driver – Metric score

BJ McLeod - 32.850 Landon Cassill - 32.650 Cody Ware - 30.550 Corey LaJoie - 27.700 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 24.400 Bubba Wallace Jr. 23.350 Brad Keselowski - 21.900 Austin Cindric - 19.450 Aric Almirola - 17.650 Justin Haley - 15.900 Erik Jones - 13.200 Noah Gragson - 12.750 Daniel Suarez - 11.300 Tyler Reddick - 6.800 Christopher Bell - 21.250 Chase Elliott - 14.850 Chase Briscoe - 6.200 Ross Chastain - 2.150

Group B: Order - Driver – Metric score

JJ Yeley - 32.800 Ty Dillon - 21.250 Todd Gilliland - 27.950 Harrison Burton - 26.750 Cole Custer - 24.150 Ty Gibbs - 23.150 Michael McDowell - 21.750 Chris Buescher - 18.900 AJ Allmendinger - 16.000 Kevin Harvick - 14.600 Austin Dillon - 13.050 Martin Truex Jr - 12.650 Kyle Busch - 8.700 Kyle Larson - 22.550 Ryan Blaney - 20.850 William Byron - 20.850 Denny Hamlin - 5.250 Joey Logano - 1.900

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 22, 2022, live on NBC and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes