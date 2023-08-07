“I’ve lived that”: Alex Bowman talks about the difficulties Josh Berry might face while jumping in the car without notice

Josh Berry, a talented driver, was chosen to replace Noah Gragson for the Michigan race. Alex Bowman, the NASCAR driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, empathizes with Berry's situation.

Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Legacy MC Chevrolet, was suspended after liking a controversial meme on social media.

As he has been a fill-in driver himself, Bowman shared his thoughts on the challenges that Berry might face as a substitute driver. According to Frontstretch, Bowman made an exclusive statement:

"Yeah I believe that it's definitely difficult as a race car driver to not that he not Josh hasn't prepared to come here and race I've lived that, he didn't prepare to come here and race a Cup car by any means. Josh is a good race car diver."

Here are some of the difficulties Bowman talked about Berry:

1. Limited preparation time: As a substitute driver, Berry will have limited time to prepare for the race. He may not have the opportunity to test the car or familiarize himself with its setup and handling characteristics. This lack of preparation can make it challenging to perform at his best.

2. Different driving style: Each driver has their own unique driving style and preferences when stepping into someone else's car. A substitute driver must quickly adapt to the setup and driving style that the regular driver is accustomed to. This adjustment can be difficult and may require some time to get comfortable.

3. Building chemistry with the team: Racing is a team sport, and a strong bond between the driver and the team is crucial for success. Substitute drivers often have limited time to build that chemistry and rapport with the team members. Effective communication and understanding between the driver and the crew chief are essential for making adjustments during the race.

Alex Bowman's opinion for Josh Berry to replace Noah Gragson

The pressure to perform under such a crucial stage is huge. Alex Bowman acknowledged that Berry's experience as a short-track racer would have certainly helped him handle the challenges, but the transition to a different racing environment is never seamless.

Alex Bowman's insights into the challenges of being a fill-in driver provide valuable perspective on the difficulties that Berry might face. With determination, adaptability, and support from the team, Berry has the potential to overcome these obstacles and make a positive impact.

The world of motorsports is a dynamic and unpredictable one. Josh Berry's recent experience stepping into a race car without notice highlights the challenges that drivers can face in a sport where adaptability is paramount.

Alex Bowman's words provide a glimpse into the mental and physical demands of such situations, emphasizing the importance of quick thinking and seamless adjustments.

As Berry continues to make his mark on the racing circuit, his ability to handle unexpected circumstances will undoubtedly contribute to his growth as a formidable competitor.