“I’ve never been that thirsty”: NASCAR fans go wild as one fan downs 30 Busch Lights at Texas race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series wrapped up the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3, 2025. However, after the race, Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, shared a picture of a fan enjoying Busch Light in the stands, and the fans hilariously reacted to the post.

Ad

The image shared by Kraft featured a fan heavily tanned and with a 30-pack of Busch Light during the 200-lap race. He struck a relaxing pose with both his legs on the table, with the empty beer cans in between. Also, the fan wore a relaxing outfit, donning a red cap with headphones and black shorts with a pair of Crocs.

Reflecting upon the same, Freddie Kraft captioned the post:

"The only guy that had fun today."

Ad

Trending

The post also got the attention of former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman, and he hilariously wrote:

"I counted a whole 30 rack during commercial"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans also joined Kligerman in the comments, with one stating:

"I’ve never been that thirsty in all my life"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Surprised by the fan, another wrote:

"Get that man a sponsorship!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions on the same:

"Really thinking we’re needing to frame this for the office," a motorsports page commented.

"Whatever and whomever he said “hold my beer” to must have been epic," said a motorsports fan.

"Bro hasn’t moved all day. He’s gonna be in for a surprise when he stands up," stated a NASCAR fan.

Ad

"Hope he’s staying in an RV and not trying to drive home! Yikes," another showcased his concerns for the fan.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won the 200-lap race with a 1.265-second margin over Taylor Gray. Despite having a slow start from P20, Larson led 32 laps.

Josh Williams has a suggestion for NASCAR to avoid multi-car wrecks at Texas Motor Speedway

During the Andy's Frozen Custard 300, NASCAR witnessed a massive 11-car pile-up, including Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry. Later, during a post-race interview with Frontstretch media, Williams shared his thoughts with the governing body to improve the racing experience at the track.

Ad

On lap 97 of stage three of the Xfinity Series race, a wet infield grass patch triggered the multi-car wreck. 23XI Racing driver Riely Herbst started the crash when he got behind Corey Day and pushed Day into Taylor Gray. To avoid the wreck, Carson Kvapil and Dean Thompson slid into the infield grass at the dog leg.

Josh Williams also tried to steer clear of the wreck but clipped the wet grass, resulting in a DNF. Reflecting on the same, Williams stated:

Ad

"Yeah, I mean, we’re all so close, and a couple of guys in front of me were deeper in the grass than I was. I don’t know; we caught the short end of it, and just unfortunate. I hate it." [00:06 onwards]

When asked about the solution for the same, the #11 Chevy driver told Frontstretch media:

"It’d be nice if it was paved. I don’t know. I’ve seen so many people do it; we even talked about it before the race even started. So, unfortunately, I was that guy."

With 207 points, Williams ranks 22nd on the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver points table. He secured a P7 finish at Rockingham Speedway, which is his season's best finish in 12 starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.