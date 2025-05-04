Josh Williams has one suggestion for NASCAR after the unfortunate end to his Texas weekend

The Andy's Frozen Custard 300 witnessed a massive wreck, collecting over ten cars, including the Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams. After the race, Williams appeared in an interview with Frontstretch Media, where he suggested ways in which the governing body could improve the racing experience at Texas Motor Speedway.

A patch of infield grass triggered the multi-car wreck during stage three on lap 97 of the race. Riley Herbst started the chain reaction when he got behind Corey Day and pushed Day into Taylor Gray, turning it into a multi-car pile-up. To avoid the crash, other drivers, including Carson Kvapil and Dean Thompson, slid into the grass at the dog leg.

Following the same, Williams also tried to get clear of the wreck, but he clipped the wet infield grass and ended his day. Reflecting on the same situation caused by wet infield grass at Texas Motor Speedway, Josh Williams told Frontstretch:

"Yeah, I mean, we’re all so close, and a couple of guys in front of me were deeper in the grass than I was. I don’t know; we caught the short end of it, and just unfortunate. I hate it." [00:06 onwards]

Continuing further, Williams suggested the governing body:

"It’d be nice if it was paved. I don’t know. I’ve seen so many people do it; we even talked about it before the race even started. So, unfortunately, I was that guy."

Josh Williams ranks 22nd on the Xfinity Series driver's points table with 207 points. Williams secured a P7 finish at Rockingham Speedway; it's his only top-10 finish in 12 starts this season.

“I’m a big boy, Bob”: When Josh Williams reflected on his Dayton crash

Kaulig Racing driver Josh Williams had a tough start this season. During the inaugural race (the United Rentals 300) of the series in February 2025, he was involved in an accident. Later, in a post-race interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, Williams shared his thoughts on the incident.

On the final lap of the inaugural race of the 2025 season, Williams was involved in a multi-car wreck, ending his day in a DNF. Reflecting on the same, the #11 Chevy driver humorously told Pockrass:

"It definitely was brutal, but I'm okay. I'm a big boy. Bob." [00:00]

"It's typical Daytona, just riding along, trying to get a good finish. Ran the race the way that I want to run the race and put ourselves in position to have a good finish and just ride around, get right reared. There's nothing you can do about it. So part of it, go to Atlanta, and try it again," he added. [00:07 onwards]

The Xfinity Series is going on a two-week break, and the next 200-lap/300-mile race, BetMGM 300, is scheduled on May 24, 2025, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

