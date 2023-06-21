“I’ve proved to myself that I belong in this series”: Frankie Muniz will not back out of a fight to win the NASCAR ARCA series 

Actor turned NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Frankie Muniz is second in the championship after six races in the 2023 season. Best known for playing the titular character in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz drives the #30 Ford Mustang fielded by Rette Jones Racing.

Behind only Jesse Love in the drivers' standings table after six of the 20 races this year, the rookie driver has impressed NASCAR fans with his performances behind the wheel. Muniz has recorded five top-10 finishes this season on his return to racing after a 14-year absence.

Daniel Kriete @DanielKriete4 #ARCA I've been pretty impressed with Frankie Muniz this season. Has finished no worse than 11th and has 5 top 10 Finishes this year. #NASCAR I've been pretty impressed with Frankie Muniz this season. Has finished no worse than 11th and has 5 top 10 Finishes this year. #NASCAR #ARCA https://t.co/ufs9z1Rjcx

In a recent interview, Frankie Muniz talked about how the advice from fellow drivers has diminished as his performances have improved. He said:

"When I showed up to the Daytona test, everyone was coming up like, ‘Oh, if you need any advice.’ Then as soon as we started having decent results, people have been less inclined. When I first entered, I thought I would do ok here. I thought it was going to be a steep learning curve about how to do it. If I had to do it, I had to throw myself off that cliff. But I’ve proved to myself that I belong in this series."

Despite his impressive performances, it has been difficult for the team to find partners and sponsorships. The team doesn't yet have a sponsor for the second half of the season.

Frankie Muniz elaborates on his plans for the 2024 NASCAR season

Frankie Muniz also confirmed his appearance in the series next season. While the 37-year-old driver did not disclose specific details, he elaborated on his agenda for 2024 and said:

“We already know pretty much what we’ll be doing next year, but I want to win this championship, and it would be a shame if we didn’t get to finish because of funding. It is a never-ending battle of being a racecar driver. There are so many factors that come in and that’s definitely a major one.”

Mark Kristl @MarkKristl

Additionally, Muniz said he has a ride in racing SECURED for 2024, though he would not comment further.

#ARCA @frankiemuniz wants to win the @ARCA_Racing . However, he confirmed to @Frontstretch that his season is not fully funded.Additionally, Muniz said he has a ride in racing SECURED for 2024, though he would not comment further. .@frankiemuniz wants to win the @ARCA_Racing. However, he confirmed to @Frontstretch that his season is not fully funded.Additionally, Muniz said he has a ride in racing SECURED for 2024, though he would not comment further.#ARCA https://t.co/qchM6Kc21K

With an impressive shift from acting to competing as a NASCAR racing driver, Frankie Muniz has impressed several people with his abilities behind the wheel. It will be interesting to see if he can fulfill his ambition and win the championship.

