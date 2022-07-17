"I’ve raced a lot more this year. And I’ve loved what it’s done" - William Byron has fun with a busy weekend ahead of Sunday's Ambetter 301

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has had a decent NASCAR season so far. The 24-year-old became the first two-time winner this season and currently stands in 10th place in the Cup Series standings. Since Martinsville's win, however, he has recorded only one top 10 finish.

Ahead of Sunday’s Cup race, Byron had a busy schedule as he participated in multiple events. On Tuesday night, he won Wisconsin’s Slinger Nationals, followed by participating in Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He, however, had a disappointing outing in Saturday’s Xfinity race as he failed to finish it.

After winning Tuesday’s race, William Byron stated that he had a great time while running at Slinger Speedway. He went on to say that he has raced a lot this year and loves what he has done to use his time. He later said that being out at the race track is always fun as he enjoyed doing it this week.

Byron said:

“I had a great time at Slinger (Super Speedway)… I enjoyed it. You know, I’ve raced a lot more this year. And I’ve loved what it’s done for just the use of my time, like, I can be back home, you know, trying to prepare for the race as much as I can. But being out at the race track, it’s just fun. I didn’t realize how much I enjoy doing that during the week.”

He continued by saying:

“And yeah, it’s tougher on the schedule, like you get less sleep, you don’t have as much time at home, all those things are true, but it’s just been a lot of fun to do it. … And yeah, it does bring over some confidence because I feel like I’m in a race car learning. And I can just have some fun.”

William Byron was fastest in Cup Series practice race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, William Byron was the fastest in the first 20-minute practice race with an average lap of 127.483 mph and a time of 29.877 seconds. He was followed by Kyle Busch (127.372 mph) and Chase Briscoe (127.223 mph) in the top 3.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick



recorded his sixth late model win in a row. Your Slinger Nationals winner! @WilliamByron recorded his sixth late model win in a row. Your Slinger Nationals winner! 👊@WilliamByron recorded his sixth late model win in a row. https://t.co/zZ381atwM4

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Byron has never finished in the top 10 in four career starts at this venue. Byron is different this year, however, as he is filled with confidence with two Cup victories and six late-model victories under his belt.

Catch William Byron at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 17, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far