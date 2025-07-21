  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “I’ve been an underdog for far too long”: Ty Dillon lets his real feelings out after reaching the finals of NASCAR’s In-season battle

“I’ve been an underdog for far too long”: Ty Dillon lets his real feelings out after reaching the finals of NASCAR’s In-season battle

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Jul 21, 2025 01:17 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Ty Dillon during the 2025 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Ty Dillon once again advanced to the next round of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge as the last-seeded driver (32nd). Describing his emotions, the 33-year-old felt good as he thought of himself as the underdog for a long time.

Ad

Dillon, driver of the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, finished 20th at Dover Motor Speedway, beating his In-Season Challenge fourth-round opponent John Hunter Nemechek, who finished in 21st. The upcoming race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway marks the final round of the mid-season tournament, where he will face Ty Gibbs, who came home in fifth place at the Monster Mile, ahead of Tyler Reddick.

Speaking about advancing to the final round, the North Carolina native told PRN:

Ad
Trending
“It feels good. I've been an underdog for a long time now. It's hard to say we've lucked into it. All we can do is put pressure on them and execute at the right time.”
Ad

Ty Dillon kicked off his In-Season Challenge campaign against the top-seeded Denny Hamlin at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Due to several wrecks, the race saw upsets in the bracket, including Hamlin, who had a DNF on lap 72. The same case happened in the second round in Chicago, where his matchup, Brad Keselowski, was out as early as the second lap. During the third round at Sonoma Raceway, Dillon bumped tournament opponent Alex Bowman to make a pass on the final lap, allowing him to advance to the fourth round.

Ad

If Dillon finishes ahead of Ty Gibbs next week, he will become the first to win NASCAR's In-Season Challenge, which would be remarkable, considering he was the 32nd-seeded driver. He will also take home the $1 million prize money.

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled for July 27 at 2:00 p.m. ET. It is the last race under TNT Sports before NBC, through The USA Network, takes over at Iowa Speedway.

Ad

“I'm having fun again”: Ty Dillon on recent successes in NASCAR amid his In-Season Challenge run

Earlier this week, Ty Dillon touched on his resurgence in NASCAR, saying that he was having fun again. This was the culmination of his In-Season Challenge results as the last-seeded driver and the support from Kaulig Racing after he struggled to secure a full-time seat.

Ad

In an interview with CBS Sports, Ty Dillon, the younger brother of Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon, said:

“I'm having fun again. Being a part of a team that I feel like genuinely has confidence in me and my ability is building back that confidence I had when I was with a #1 team.”
“To fight through what I've gone through and start building that confidence back, that's why I say I feel like there's still so much more room to go.”
Ad
Ty Dillon drives the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing - Source: Imagn
Ty Dillon drives the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing - Source: Imagn

Last year, Dillon spent a season with Rackley W.A.R. in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series while running a part-time schedule with Kaulig Racing in the premier series. He was tapped to team up with veteran driver AJ Allmendinger for Kaulig Racing's two full-time Cup entries this year.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications