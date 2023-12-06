“I've had the utmost trust in him”: Ryan Blaney’s crew chief Jonathan Hassler shares his relationship with NASCAR Cup Series champion

After enjoying success in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship, Ryan Blaney’s crew chief at the #12 Team Penske, Jonathan Hassler, reflected on his relationship with the driver during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Hassler pointed out that one of the big reasons for the duo’s success is their trust in each other.

In the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio podcast, Hassler confirmed that his relationship with the #12 Ford driver has never changed. He also claimed that addressing issues without regret and accepting the fact helped them overcome those mistakes and has pushed him to the 2023 title triumph.

Speaking about his relationship with Blaney, championship winning crew chief Hassler said:

“I don’t think our relationship has really changed. From day one, I’ve had the utmost trust in him that he’s always given 100%, and he knows that I’m always giving 100%. When things don’t go right, neither one of us says we are sorry because we are not sorry. We know that we have both kind of given everything. We are focused on whatever is in front of us and trying to be a little better week in and week out.”

The partnership between Hassler and Blaney started working together in the 2022 season after the former #12 crew chief, Todd Gordon, retired from the sport in 2021.

Ryan Blaney will have a new spotter in 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

As reported by NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, former NASCAR driver Tim Fedewa, who most recently worked with former Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing this past season has joined as a spotter for the #12 Team Penske Ford.

On X, formerly Twitter Pockrass wrote:

“Tim Fedewa (Kevin Harvick’s spotter) will spot for Ryan Blaney in 2024, the team has confirmed. Blaney former spotter Josh Williams plans haven’t been confirmed but he spotted for Zane Smith this year in trucks so that would be a likely landing spot for him over at Spire,” Pockrass wrote on X.

Ryan Blaney bagged three races in the 2023 and qualified for the championship 4 for the first time, and eventually crowned as champion with a P2 finish at Phoenix.

Catch Blaney and the #12 Team Penske Ford in action when they defend their title in the 2024 season, starting at Daytona International Speedway.