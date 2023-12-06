Ryan Blaney joined by Kevin Harvick's former spotter ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Former NASCAR driver Tim Fedewa has replaced Josh Williams as a spotter of the #12 Team Penske Ford, driven by Ryan Blaney. Fedewa has spent the last decade serving as spotter for Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing and now will undergo a change of scenery next season with the defending NASCAR Cup Series team.

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass on Monday (November 4) reported on X, formerly Twitter that Harvick’s former spotter Tim Fedewa will leave the #4 SHR Ford to join Team Penske to join the newly-crowned champion. He also confirmed that Josh Williams, who has been a huge part of Blaney’s success in NASCAR, is moving to Spire Motorsports to spot for Zane Smith.

“Tim Fedewa (Kevin Harvick’s spotter) will spot for Ryan Blaney in 2024, the team has confirmed. Blaney former spotter Josh Williams plans haven’t been confirmed but he spotted for Zane Smith this year in trucks so that would be a likely landing spot for him over at Spire,” Pockrass wrote on X.

Tim Fedewa’s exit from SHR was made possible because of Harvick’s retirement. The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion made his final start of his career at Phoenix Raceway last month. SHR, now, will be looking for a new spotter for the Josh Berry’s #4 Ford Mustang for 2024 season.

Why did Ryan Blaney’s spotter leave Team Penske despite the championship triumph?

Earlier in the afternoon on Monday, Josh Williams, the longtime spotter of Ryan Blaney, has announced that he will not return to the #12 Team Penske in 2024, after winning the Cup title last month at Phoenix Raceway.

According to reports, Williams has signed with Spire Motorsports for Zane Smith in the #71 Chevrolet. However, there is no official announcement from Williams’ side.

Williams announced his departure on social media. He wrote:

“Last week's NASCAR banquet was my last call as spotter for the 12 team and Team Penske. After nine years it was time to personally and professionally make a change for myself and my family. I'm forever grateful to everyone I’ve gotten to work with at TP [Team Penske], especially those that have become lifelong friends.

“I’m proud knowing the last six races were it and going out with a Talladega win, a Martinsville clock, and capping it off with a Cup Series Championship. We couldn’t have finished it off any better. I’m really excited for what the future has in store and looking forward to sharing those plans soon! I can’t wait to get to the coliseum! Happy Holidays.”

Williams has spotted Ryan Blaney to all ten races he has won in his Cup career including the three wins during the 2023 season on the way to impressive title triumph.