“I've wanted to drive for you for a long time”: Christopher Bell makes his feelings known on filling in for injured Steward Friesen in Trucks

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 08, 2025 19:00 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
Christopher Bell at Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell will replace the injured Stewart Friesen in the NASCAR Trucks race at Watkins Glen under Joe Gibbs Racing. In an interview with NASCAR on FOX, he shared his feelings about this substitution.

Friesen, a specialist on the Truck Series, was badly injured in a crash at one of the events of the Super DIRTcar Series in Quebec, where his car flipped, hit the wall and caught fire, then another car crashed into it. He sustained serious injuries, which included a fracture to his pelvis and right leg. He is stable now and has been moved to New York to undergo additional surgery and rehabilitation after treatment in a Canadian hospital.

Bell will fill in for Friesen at Watkins Glen. Ahead of the race, the Cup Series star commented that he was honored to fill in for Friesen since the drivers both have dirt racing history, and the two were connected in terms of their Toyota affiliations. He commented:

"This 52 truck, handles really, really good. So I'm really happy with that. Jimmy and the guys did an amazing job. And Stewart, I know you're watching at home. We're thinking about you. I've wanted to drive for you for a long time, but not under these circumstances, obviously. So, yeah, it's a ton of fun. These trucks are they're a blast to drive."
Christopher Bell has enjoyed a lot of success in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, and has three wins to his name. He has also managed eight top-five finishes, and 13 top-10s.

Bell is currently ranked fifth in the Cup Series standings and will be determined to make a deep run in the playoffs this season as he looks to win his first Cup title.

Christopher Bell commented on his apology to Zane Smith & Co after Indy race

Christopher Bell addressed his late-race incident with Zane Smith at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he accidentally caused a crash that ended Smith's promising run.

The contact occurred during overtime when Bell, attempting to pass on the inside, misjudged his move and clipped the rear of Smith's car, sending Smith into the outside wall and dropping him to a 31st-place finish while Bell finished eighth.

“I was nervous, but...I knew that I deserved what's coming, and so...I'm like, "Yeah, I'm going to own it."”
“I felt like I owed them the respect,” he added via Dustin Long.

Acknowledging the significance of the mistake, Christopher Bell emphasized he wasn't known for dirty driving and felt compelled to take full responsibility for the outcome.

