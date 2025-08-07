Stewart Friesen’s wife Jess shares wonderful update about NASCAR star returning home to his kids and family

NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen is finally back home with his family after spending over a week in the hospital following a major crash. A recent social media post gave fans the long-awaited update about his health and recovery. Shared by his wife, Jess, the message confirmed that Stewart Friesen has been discharged from the hospital and is now continuing the healing process at home.The 42-year-old was involved in a crash on July 28 during a Super DIRTcar Series race in Quebec, Canada. While moving up the field, he lost control, rode the wall, flipped multiple times, landed upside down, and the car caught fire before being struck by others.Friesen got out with help from a deputy sheriff using a fire extinguisher. He was taken to a nearby hospital and had surgery for a shattered pelvis and broken right leg. The recovery update was uploaded on August 6 to Stewart Friesen’s official X account. The caption read,“The update everyone has been waiting for.”The update came straight from his wife, Jess. The post confirmed that Stewart Friesen had returned home after nine days in the hospital.According to it, he’s still in significant pain but is now stable enough to recover under his family’s care. The update also shared that Friesen’s injuries were extensive, including a shattered pelvis, a broken right leg (tibia and fibula), a fractured C7 vertebra, and a fractured left hip. Surgeries to reconstruct his pelvis and leg were successful, and his body now includes rods, screws, plates, and pins to aid the healing process.“It has been a long 9 days for our familty. Stewart continues to be in pain as he recovers, but we are very happy to have him at home to recoup before we start the physical therapy process.”Jess also expressed deep gratitude to the trauma team at Albany Medical Center for their work, noting that the procedures went smoothly despite the complexity of the injuries. The message also included a thank you to the racing community. Fans purchasing merchandise from One Zee Tees during Friesen’s recovery provided emotional and financial support that did not go unnoticed.Kyle Larson on Stewart Friesen’s injuries in violent crash during Super DIRTcar Series raceStewart Friesen’s recovery journey began after a terrifying crash on July 28 during a Super DIRTcar Series race in Quebec, Canada. The 42-year-old Canadian-American driver was moving up through the field when he lost control of his car.The vehicle rode up the retaining wall, flipped multiple times, and came to rest upside down while catching fire. Oncoming cars struck the wreckage, compounding the severity of the situation.NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson responded publicly to the incident. In a quote shared by journalist Steven Taranto on X, Larson said,&quot;It’s obviously devastating to see the crash and then see the results of the crash with the injuries and whatnot. Our thoughts and prayers definitely go out to Stewart, and hoping for a speedy recovery and something that hopefully wouldn’t alter his abilities in the race car when he does get healed back up.&quot;Friesen had already qualified for the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs before the crash, but the injuries likely rule him out of participating. Kaden Honeycutt, another truck series driver, is set to step in as a replacement until Friesen heals.