HMS star Kyle Larson 'devastated' by Stewart Friesen’s injury, sends prayers for a speedy recovery

By Hiten Dutta
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:03 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson recently shared his reaction to Stewart Friesen's recent crash and the injuries he suffered. The 42-year-old Canadian-born driver suffered injuries due to a horrific crash while racing in a Super DIRTcar Series race in Quebec, Canada, on July 28.

Friesen was trying to move up the ranks during the race when he lost control of his car and rode the top of the outside retaining wall. Friesen's car rolled and flipped several times before coming to a rest on its hood, catching fire immediately. It was also struck several times by multiple oncoming cars.

Friesen was able to get himself out of the burning car and away from the wreck as a deputy sheriff worked along to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. The driver sustained some serious injuries, with a fractured pelvis and a fractured right leg, and had to undergo two surgeries.

Kyle Larson, who is a close friend of Friesen, spoke on the incident recently, wishing him a speedy recovery.

"It’s obviously devastating to see the crash and then see the results of the crash with the injuries and whatnot. Our thoughts and prayers definitely go out to Stewart, and hoping for a speedy recovery and something that hopefully wouldn’t alter his abilities in the race car when he does get healed back up," Kyle Larson said via Steven Taranto on X.
Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series, Friesen had already qualified for the playoffs, but he is not likely to be a part of it due to his injuries. His road to recovery has started as his wife provided a positive update on Saturday, post her husband's surgeries.

Bob Pockrass speaks up on questions asked about Kyle Larson's diverse racing

Kyle Larson is one driver who can be regularly seen racing in different formats of motorsports, along with his regular duties in the NASCAR Cup Series. After Stewart Friesen's horrific crash in the Super DIRTcar series, fans have asked questions about whether Larson would still be allowed to race in the dirt racing series, considering safety issues.

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass recently replied to one such fan question, which raised concerns over Larson's Dirt racing participation and whether Hendrick Motorsports would allow him to do so.

"I think attitudes have changed, especially with such little practice time. That the only time they get in a NASCAR car other than the race itself being 20-25 minutes gives some credence that being in any race car can be productive," Bob Pockrass wrote via X.
Kyle Larson would not focus on these questions at the moment, as he currently finds himself in contention for the regular season championship. He is currently ranked third in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series standings, behind his teammates, William Byron and Chase Elliott.

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta

Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.

Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.

Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.

As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts.

