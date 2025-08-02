Latest Stewart Friesen update brings fresh hope for NASCAR fans around the world

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 02, 2025 00:53 GMT
Stewart Friesen
Stewart Friesen at Phoenix Raceway in 2023 - Source: Imagn

Following an update about his transfer to a New York hospital, Stewart Friesen's wife, Jessica, shared a welcoming update on Friday, August 1. She wrote on social media that her husband had a successful surgery for the injuries sustained in a Super DIRTcar Series race in Canada.

Ad

To recall, Friesen, a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and dirt racer, was competing at Autodrome Drummond when his #44 car hit the tire barrier between Turns 3 and 4. The car was sent into the air before rolling over and catching fire. To make matters worse, his car was struck by the oncoming cars.

As a result, the 42-year-old suffered fractures to his pelvis and right leg. He will be sidelined while he recovers. This affects his 2025 NASCAR campaign, where he secured one of the playoff spots following his win at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year.

Ad
Trending

Jessica Friesen, who had a couple of starts in NASCAR, posted an update on her husband on X.

“Stewart had a successful multi-hour surgery last night to address both his pelvis and compound leg fracture, which went very well. After the surgery, he got some great rest overnight, and we feel like we are moving forward,” she wrote.
“We are scheduled to meet with the physical therapist soon and continue to make a plan for Stewart's road to recovery. We need to thank everyone at the hospital here in New York for their efforts yesterday, and everyone cheering us on and providing so much comfort to us. The racing community is truly a family, and we have felt that all week,” Jessica added.
Ad
Ad

In NASCAR, Stewart Friesen drives the #52 Toyota Tundra for his own race team, Halmar Friesen Racing. After 16 races this year, the Canadian has recorded one win, three top-fives, and six top-10s. His victory at Michigan snapped his 72-race winless streak that dated back to Texas Motor Speedway in 2019.

As for his replacement driver, the team hasn't announced it yet. However, the sub should be revealed on the entry list for the race weekend at Watkins Glen next week. The list is usually released on Mondays.

Ad

NASCAR reporter defends Kyle Larson's dirt racing schedule amid safety debate due to Stewart Friesen's injury

Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass defended Kyle Larson after some fans suggested the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver should take a lesson from Stewart Friesen’s recent incident. Pockrass argued that competing in non-NASCAR events helps drivers stay productive, especially with practice time having been reduced in recent years.

Ad

Bob Pockrass wrote in response to a fan in an X post:

“I think attitudes have changed, especially with such little practice time. That the only time they get in a NASCAR car other than the race itself being 20-25 minutes gives some credence that being in any race car can be productive.”
Stewart Friesen drives the #52 Toyota Tundra for Halmar Friesen Racing - Source: Imagn
Stewart Friesen drives the #52 Toyota Tundra for Halmar Friesen Racing - Source: Imagn

Both Kyle Larson and Stewart Friesen are devoted to dirt racing. Larson co-owns a 410 winged sprint car national series called Kubota High Limit Racing. Meanwhile, Friesen's race team competes in dirt modified racing across the country.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications