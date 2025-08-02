Latest Stewart Friesen update brings fresh hope for NASCAR fans around the world

Following an update about his transfer to a New York hospital, Stewart Friesen's wife, Jessica, shared a welcoming update on Friday, August 1. She wrote on social media that her husband had a successful surgery for the injuries sustained in a Super DIRTcar Series race in Canada.To recall, Friesen, a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and dirt racer, was competing at Autodrome Drummond when his #44 car hit the tire barrier between Turns 3 and 4. The car was sent into the air before rolling over and catching fire. To make matters worse, his car was struck by the oncoming cars.As a result, the 42-year-old suffered fractures to his pelvis and right leg. He will be sidelined while he recovers. This affects his 2025 NASCAR campaign, where he secured one of the playoff spots following his win at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year.Jessica Friesen, who had a couple of starts in NASCAR, posted an update on her husband on X.“Stewart had a successful multi-hour surgery last night to address both his pelvis and compound leg fracture, which went very well. After the surgery, he got some great rest overnight, and we feel like we are moving forward,” she wrote.“We are scheduled to meet with the physical therapist soon and continue to make a plan for Stewart's road to recovery. We need to thank everyone at the hospital here in New York for their efforts yesterday, and everyone cheering us on and providing so much comfort to us. The racing community is truly a family, and we have felt that all week,” Jessica added.In NASCAR, Stewart Friesen drives the #52 Toyota Tundra for his own race team, Halmar Friesen Racing. After 16 races this year, the Canadian has recorded one win, three top-fives, and six top-10s. His victory at Michigan snapped his 72-race winless streak that dated back to Texas Motor Speedway in 2019.As for his replacement driver, the team hasn't announced it yet. However, the sub should be revealed on the entry list for the race weekend at Watkins Glen next week. The list is usually released on Mondays.NASCAR reporter defends Kyle Larson's dirt racing schedule amid safety debate due to Stewart Friesen's injuryVeteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass defended Kyle Larson after some fans suggested the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver should take a lesson from Stewart Friesen’s recent incident. Pockrass argued that competing in non-NASCAR events helps drivers stay productive, especially with practice time having been reduced in recent years.Bob Pockrass wrote in response to a fan in an X post:“I think attitudes have changed, especially with such little practice time. That the only time they get in a NASCAR car other than the race itself being 20-25 minutes gives some credence that being in any race car can be productive.”Stewart Friesen drives the #52 Toyota Tundra for Halmar Friesen Racing - Source: ImagnBoth Kyle Larson and Stewart Friesen are devoted to dirt racing. Larson co-owns a 410 winged sprint car national series called Kubota High Limit Racing. Meanwhile, Friesen's race team competes in dirt modified racing across the country.