  "I wanna be a racecar driver or a doctor": Natalie Decker opens up about her early affection for NASCAR racing

“I wanna be a racecar driver or a doctor”: Natalie Decker opens up about her early affection for NASCAR racing

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 19, 2025 02:46 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola - Source: Getty
Natalie Decker, driver of the #92 Wawa Chevrolet, is introduced with her son, Levi, prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 - Source: Getty

A new video shows Natalie Decker talking about how she first fell in love with racing. She explained how she once dreamed of being either a racecar driver or a doctor.

The video was posted by the Wreckers Podcast on X. The caption read,

"From scrubs to speedways 👩⚕️➡️🏎️ … Natalie Decker reveals she was headed for a life as a doctor OR a NASCAR driver. Safe to say she chose horsepower over hospitals!"

In the clip, Natalie Decker said that her parents owned a snowmobile racetrack, and she grew up surrounded by racing. Her father was a big NASCAR fan, and he often told her about his own experiences in motorsports.

He one time drove down and bought one of Mark Martin’s race cars and tried asphalt racing and that didn’t really work out...dirt racing and then snowmobile racing. But hearing all of his stories growing up, like 'wow, I really wanna do this'. So, it was between two things.

Decker added that she also thought about becoming a doctor. The reason she gave for it was,

"I always said that I wanted to be a racecar driver or a doctor because I have an autoimmune disease and I was in the hospital a lot. I was 'like this is really cool, I want this job, this looks fun'."
Natalie Decker started racing in go-karts and quickly became a champion, winning four track titles in Wisconsin. From there, she moved into bigger cars, winning the CWSSA Super Stock championship against 35 other drivers. She also secured wins and podium finishes in the Limited Late Model division.

Natalie Decker’s career gained momentum with titles in the Midwest Truck Tour and Triple Crown Super Truck Series, followed by a Drive for Diversity spot in 2013 and 2014. She went on to win championships in Wisconsin and became the first woman to earn a podium in the ARCA Midwest Tour.

Her success carried into bigger stages, winning the pole position at Daytona in 2018 and a record-setting fifth-place finish in the 2020 Truck Series. Decker later split time between NASCAR and Trans Am, winning the 2021 SGT Pro Am Championship and joining Busch Light’s Accelerate Her program in 2022.

More recently, she debuted a Cracker Jill paint scheme, married fellow racer Derek Lemke in 2024, and in 2025 welcomed their first child while launching a family racing team.

Natalie Decker returns after becoming a mom

Natalie Decker made her return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in August 2025 at Daytona International Speedway. She had been on break for over a year, and it was her first race since giving birth to her son Levi six months earlier.

She drove the No. 92 Chevrolet for Jesse Iwuji Motorsports and DGM Racing, finishing in 22nd place. On X, Decker shared her thoughts about being back, saying:

"DAYTONA first race back since having my son 6 months ago & over a year since I have been in the seat. I was excited, nervous and thankful for the opportunity. Thank you everyone who made this possible & all who supported my motherhood journey coming back to the track as a driver."
Decker said bringing her son to Daytona was special. Speaking to FOX News, she explained that she and her husband always wanted to raise their family at the racetrack, just like they grew up.

The Daytona race was Decker’s 13th career Xfinity start. It was also her second-best finish in the series, after an 18th-place run in the 2024 season opener, also at Daytona.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
