“I want to be better; not just barely getting in”: Chase Elliott is displeased about one big void in his NASCAR season

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott was featured in a media day availability ahead of the Nashville Superspeedway race scheduled for this Sunday. During the interaction, the 2020 Cup Series champion shared his thoughts about not scoring any playoff points this season for the title run.

Elliott had a promising start this season after winning the non-point-paying race at Bowman Gray Stadium and has since been consistent with his performances. However, the HMS Ace has yet to find a win this season to secure his spot in the playoffs. His last win came at Texas Motor Speedway on April 15, 2024, and since then, he has been on a winless streak.

Reflecting on the same, Chase Elliott told the media house (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"Certainly better to be in that position than on the other side of the fence, no doubt. But I'd be lying if I said that was my top focus. It's just not. I think that if you're worried about barely getting into the playoffs, I think you have some work to do."

"It really is kind of the best way I can think about that. And just to talk about my thought process, I want to be better than that. I want to be in the group of people of how many playoff points do you have, not just barely getting in. Our expectations and goals are above that, and we hope that we can achieve all of our goals," he added.

Chase Elliott ranks fourth in the Cup Series points table, with 415 points. He has secured seven top-ten and three top-five finishes in 13 starts this season. Despite a solid ranking, Elliott has yet to secure playoff points in the 2025 season.

"They've just done a good job investing in the right things": Chase Elliott on NASCAR's partnership with Amazon Prime

Last weekend's crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600, marked the first broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series race on Amazon Prime. Reflecting on the same, former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott expressed his excitement over the new tie-up between the governing body and the streaming platform.

Elliott pointed out that Amazon Prime has prior experience covering multiple sports, and the crew did an amazing job with the 600-mile event. During an interview with Frontstretch Media, the HMS driver gave his take on NASCAR introducing a new broadcaster to cover the Cup Series events.

"Yeah, it's been really, really good, honestly. They've been a pleasure to work with so far, very professional, and you know obviously very established in the sports world as of late and and they've just done a good job investing in the right things in my opinion," stated Chase Elliott [4:05 onwards].

Amazon Prime had a deal with NASCAR to cover five of the Cup Series events this season. The Coca-Cola 600, held on May 25, 2025, marked the first race of the deal. The streaming platform will now broadcast the Cracker Barrel 400 scheduled for this Sunday, June 1, 2025. The next events include the Firekeepers Casino 400, Viva Mexico 250, and The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM.

