IndyCar star Katherine Legge opened up about wanting more NASCAR racing experience. Legge said the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 are two races she wants to add to her racing schedule in the future.

Katherine Legge is a 44-year-old British professional racecar driver who has been making waves in the American racing scene. She is set to debut in the ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona International Speedway later this month, following five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In an interview with Sarah Spain on the Good Game podcast, Katherine Legge made her feelings known about making more NASCAR starts, saying (via racer.com):

"I think we’ve probably got to take it one step at a time and see how we’re going to get there [...] I want to do all of the things. I want to do the Daytona 500. I want to do the Coca-Cola 600. I want to do more NASCAR. I want to do more IndyCar. I want to do more sports cars."

The British driver commended Kyle Larson for the Hendrick Motorsports driver's talent competing in different racing disciplines. She debuted in the Chili Bowl last month when Larson brought home his third Golden Driller trophy.

"I’m non-discriminatory. I think it would be very cool. I’m no Kyle Larson. I wish I was. I watched him at the Chili Bowl and in that moment, I felt very insignificant and just in awe of the amount of talent that he has. But, you know, wouldn’t that be cool? I think that would be cool. So, never say never. Let’s put it like that."

The Daytona 500 is a 200-lap, 500-mile race regarded as NASCAR's most important event. Meanwhile, the Coca-Cola 600 is the sport's longest race on the calendar (400 laps and 600 miles) held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

For now, Legge will debut in the ARCA Menards Series at the Daytona International Speedway on February 15. She will drive the No. 23 Chevrolet SS for Sigma Performance Services.

Katherine Legge reacted to ARCA Menards debut at Daytona

British racecar driver Katherine Legge shared her thoughts on debuting in the ARCA Menards Series with Sigma Performance Services. She expressed excitement about driving a stock car around Daytona, though it won't exactly be her first.

Legge drove countless times at Daytona International Speedway on the road course configuration, competing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. She also drove stock NASCAR cars in the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis.

Nevertheless, the driver looked forward to entering the Daytona ARCA 200, saying:

"I am beyond excited to jump back into a stock car. I’ve done thousands of laps at Daytona but have never driven the oval. Something that is so familiar to me will also be brand new. It will be my second-ever stock car race on an oval, and I’m thrilled to be doing it with such a great team."

SPS team owner Joe Farre also touched on Katherine Legge's ARCA debut. He said:

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Katherine join SPS for the Daytona ARCA 200 [...] Her talent and experience make her a perfect fit for the No. 23 car. We’re looking forward to seeing her competitive spirit and expertise shine on the national stage."

Katherine Legge driving the No. 51 car during the 2024 Music City Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

Fellow IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves will also enter the Daytona ARCA 200. Castroneves will later race in the Daytona 500 driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing.

