“I want to go back”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha makes her feelings known on ‘greatest trip ever’

Last year, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, took a trip to Italy with their kids. They raved about it, calling it the best destination ever and expressing a desire to return. Samantha recently hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram, where a fan inquired about a place that she finally visited.

Samantha Busch used to work as a professional model for Chevy before she met Kyle Busch during a race weekend. The couple got married in December 2010 and have been together for over a decade. Soon after the wedding, Mrs. Busch began her career as a lifestyle influencer on Instagram. She shares the off-track moments of her family on her account along with some fashion tips for her fans.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked Kyle Busch's wife:

"Where did you go that you had wanted to go"

In response, Samantha shared an image from their Italian adventure. The photo captured her holding their daughter, Lennix, while their son, Brexton, led the way. She expressed her excitement about her trip and captioned the image:

"Exploring Italy was the greatest trip I have ever been on I want to go back so much"

Samantha Busch's trip to Italy with her kids (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

Kyle Busch and his wife went to Italy last year while NASCAR took a break during the Paris Olympics. The couple visited all the historic places and enjoyed Italian cuisine during their trip.

Kyle Busch's wife expressed her true feelings about being the wife of a NASCAR driver

During the same Q&A session, Samantha Busch answered a question about her experience as a wife and mother of race car drivers.

A fan questioned:

"Is it stressful being a race car drivers wife and mom?"

Samantha shared a wholesome family image from the Tulsa Shootout series that ended earlier this month and wrote:

"Very much but also super rewarding and exciting #proudmom"

Kyle Busch and his son Brexton competed in the series and secured wins in their respective classes. The latter won the Golden Driller title for the first time in his career, and Samantha used the tag #proudmom to express her feelings about Brexton's big achievement.

In a post-race interview, the couple expressed appreciation for their son's hard work and said:

"I was crying, I’m so proud of him. He’s worked at this all year; he was so upset last year. Literally every race he went to this year, he said, ‘I’m doing it for Tulsa, I’m doing it for the driller,’ and he did it."

Samantha Busch captioned the post applauding her son's work:

“It's one thing to accomplish something yourself but the amount of joy, excitement, and pride that you feel when it's your child is another level. We are beyond proud of you Brexton you have worked so hard and we will always be your biggest supporters #family #proud #proudparents”

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, the Richard Childress Racing driver, will return to his role as a full-time Cup Series driver next month with the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16, 2025.

