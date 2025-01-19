  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha makes her feelings known about the ‘stress’ of being a NASCAR wife

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha makes her feelings known about the ‘stress’ of being a NASCAR wife

By Karan Yadav
Modified Jan 19, 2025 02:49 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Source: Imagn
Samantha Busch express her honest views on being a NASCAR wife - Source: Imagn

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently held a Q&A session on her Instagram account. Samantha answered a question about her experience as a NASCAR driver's wife.

Mrs. Busch previously worked as a professional model for Chevy before she met Kyle Busch. She then married the NASCAR driver in December 2010 and later, became a lifestyle influencer on Instagram. She has amassed over 248,000 followers on her account and frequently shares glimpses of the Busch family behind the racetrack.

During her recent session on her Instagram story, a fan asked Kyle Busch's wife:

"Is it stressful being a race car drivers wife and mom?"
also-read-trending Trending

The couple have two kids: nine-year-old Brexton, and two-year-old Lennix. Earlier this month, the Busch family went to the Tulsa Shootout, and sharing a wholesome moment from the event, Samantha replied:

"Very much but also super rewarding and exciting #proudmom"
Samantha Busch shared a proud moment when Brexton won the Golden Driller title at Tulsa (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)
Samantha Busch shared a proud moment when Brexton won the Golden Driller title at Tulsa (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

The father-son duo recently competed in the Tulsa Shootout and secured wins in their respective series. Brexton won the Golden Driller title for the first time in his career, and Samantha used the tag #proudmom to express her emotions.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reacted to her husband's performance at the Chili Bowl Nationals

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch made his much-anticipated debut in the Chili Bowl Nationals on Friday, January 17, 2025, and competed in a heat race at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After the race, Samantha Busch expressed her thoughts on her husband's performance in the competition.

Despite lacking experience on the dirt track, the NASCAR driver impressed everyone with his remarkable performance. He finished second despite qualifying seventh for the race and even got involved in an on-track accident. He amassed 118 points from the race and moved to third in the overall driver's standings behind two-time champion Logan Seavey and Ryan Timms.

After the race, Samantha Busch clicked a candid image of her son and husband with the #51 Lucas Oil machine and wrote:

"7 to 2 in his heat"

Following his second-place finish in the heat race, Kyle Busch was featured in an interview with Sportsnaut reporter Matt Weaver and expressed his thoughts on the race. He stated:

"The initial start was fine. Couple of guys slid off the bottom, and I just told myself, 'Make sure you wrap the berm and just stay on the berm and stay underneath it all.' And was able to jump past a couple guys there off of two and felt really good about where I was positioning wise, and then guy in front of me just lost it and won."

The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver will return to the Cup Series next month at the Daytona 500, secluded on February 16, 2025, and aims to end his winless streak.

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी