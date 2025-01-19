Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha makes her feelings known about the ‘stress’ of being a NASCAR wife

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently held a Q&A session on her Instagram account. Samantha answered a question about her experience as a NASCAR driver's wife.

Mrs. Busch previously worked as a professional model for Chevy before she met Kyle Busch. She then married the NASCAR driver in December 2010 and later, became a lifestyle influencer on Instagram. She has amassed over 248,000 followers on her account and frequently shares glimpses of the Busch family behind the racetrack.

During her recent session on her Instagram story, a fan asked Kyle Busch's wife:

"Is it stressful being a race car drivers wife and mom?"

The couple have two kids: nine-year-old Brexton, and two-year-old Lennix. Earlier this month, the Busch family went to the Tulsa Shootout, and sharing a wholesome moment from the event, Samantha replied:

"Very much but also super rewarding and exciting #proudmom"

The father-son duo recently competed in the Tulsa Shootout and secured wins in their respective series. Brexton won the Golden Driller title for the first time in his career, and Samantha used the tag #proudmom to express her emotions.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha reacted to her husband's performance at the Chili Bowl Nationals

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch made his much-anticipated debut in the Chili Bowl Nationals on Friday, January 17, 2025, and competed in a heat race at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After the race, Samantha Busch expressed her thoughts on her husband's performance in the competition.

Despite lacking experience on the dirt track, the NASCAR driver impressed everyone with his remarkable performance. He finished second despite qualifying seventh for the race and even got involved in an on-track accident. He amassed 118 points from the race and moved to third in the overall driver's standings behind two-time champion Logan Seavey and Ryan Timms.

After the race, Samantha Busch clicked a candid image of her son and husband with the #51 Lucas Oil machine and wrote:

"7 to 2 in his heat"

Following his second-place finish in the heat race, Kyle Busch was featured in an interview with Sportsnaut reporter Matt Weaver and expressed his thoughts on the race. He stated:

"The initial start was fine. Couple of guys slid off the bottom, and I just told myself, 'Make sure you wrap the berm and just stay on the berm and stay underneath it all.' And was able to jump past a couple guys there off of two and felt really good about where I was positioning wise, and then guy in front of me just lost it and won."

The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver will return to the Cup Series next month at the Daytona 500, secluded on February 16, 2025, and aims to end his winless streak.

