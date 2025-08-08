"I wasn’t that frustrated with Chase Elliott": Kyle Larson clears the air after radio outburst at Iowa

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won the Iowa Corn 350, but the squad remained the talking point for another reason as Kyle Larson lashed out at his teammate, Chase Elliott, over the radio. The two had multiple instances of getting up front and close during the race, but the 33-year-old has now given the reasoning behind his statement and deemed his radio message to be one of frustration.Both Elliott and Larson had started well inside the top-10 around the tri-oval circuit. While many reckoned the race to remain calm, cautions soon took over the track as multiple cars had various altercations, causing chaos to take over the Iowa Speedway.Moreover, an intra-team conflict also occurred in the form of the HM drivers of No. 5 and the No. 9 driver going at it. While the first instance was neglected by the 2021 Cup Series champion, the second incident, when he restarted alongside Elliott, was soon acknowledged over the radio, as the 33-year-old made an expletive call:&quot;How much f**king room do I have to leave people? I’ve been trying to be a good teammate, a good competitor, and it hasn’t gotten me anywhere the last f**cking hour.&quot;However, reflecting on his radio message to his teammate, Larson admitted how the radio outburst happened due to multiple factors, and he just vented all that frustration over Chase Elliott mid-race, as he told SiriusXM:&quot;I honestly wasn't even that frustrated with Chase at all it was just a number of things were building up over all those cautions that we had. and then the 20 got into us, and then my top blew off there for a little bit. But it was just a good way for me to vent and get some frustration out and try to refocus.&quot;Kyle Larson sits third in the regular season standings with a 45-point deficit to teammate William Byron at the top of the table.Kyle Larson shares his concern about whether NASCAR will be accepted in EuropeThis year, NASCAR has expanded beyond the United States' borders as the sport hosted a points-paying race in Mexico. This begged the question of whether NASCAR would go beyond the American continent.Kyle Larson shared on the Games with Names podcast that he wanted the sport to go international and hoped for races to take place outside American borders, but shared his worry about the field being accepted in Europe:&quot;So I'd like to go to like Australia and do it in Cup, but then I think going to a European country would be pretty sweet. I just don't know how well we would be received, you know, American auto racing.&quot; Meanwhile, Kyle Larson was classified 36th at the Mexican race, and would want to have better luck the next time the race heads off to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.