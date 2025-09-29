“I wasn’t going to lift”: NASCAR star Chase Elliott breaks down his wild last-lap charge to win Kansas playoff race 

Hendrick Motorsports Ace Chase Elliott recently competed at the Kansas Speedway in the second race of the Round of 12 playoff race. Elliott surprised everyone by winning the 267-lap race in the closing laps. Later, he was featured in a post-race interview with USA Today, revealing how he pulled off the victory.Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas dominated the Kansas Speedway, with Chase Briscoe taking the pole position, followed by his teammate, Denny Hamlin, in second place. However, HMS drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott also secured a spot among the top five drivers during the qualifying session. Elliott had a best lap of 30.16 seconds with a top speed of 179.06 mph and was 0.17 seconds behind Briscoe.The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver dominated the event and led a race-high 159 laps with two stage wins. Following that, a multi-car incident on turns three and four led the race into overtime, and Chase Elliott began the closing laps restart on the cusp of a top-ten finish. The race leaders, Hamlin and Elliott, went toe-to-toe on the final lap of the Kansas race. The HMS driver took home his second win of the season, crossing the finish line 0.069 seconds ahead of the JGR driver.Reflecting on the same, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native told the media:&quot;Everything worked out perfect for me. I had a great push through one and two that kind of all started with the 6 [of Brad Keselowski]. Big run-off of two, the seas kind of parted, and I was just able to keep my momentum up. That was really it. Obviously, we still had pretty good tires, compared to those guys, but what a crazy win.&quot;&quot;I wasn't going to lift. I didn't know what was going to happen, but I figured at the end of the day, it was what it was at that point. We were both wide open, corner exit. Wherever I ended up, I ended up at that point. We were all committed. It was really cool; just to restart 10th and somehow win it on a green-white-checkered was pretty neat.&quot;Chase Elliott won the race and locked in his spot in the Round of Eight along with Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin finished as the runner-up, followed by his JGR teammate Christopher Bell in third place.“It would be better than what we have”: Chase Elliott shared his feelings on the rumored 3/3/4 playoff formatFormer NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was interviewed ahead of the Darlington race. During the interview, NASCAR journalist Dalton Hopkins asked Elliott about his take on the new rumored playoff format.The current playoff format follows an elimination style, with four drivers eliminated from the pack until only four remain. Then the four drivers compete for the Championship Title at Phoenix in the final race of the season. However, NASCAR may reportedly use a 3/3/4 format to declare the champion from the next season.Following that, Chase Elliott expressed his take on the 3/3/4 playoff format in NASCAR. The HMS driver stated:&quot;I think it would be better than what we have... Because you just have a larger amount of races at around to decide. You know, it could, it would, seemingly, would give an opportunity to, you know, have something that's totally out of somebody's hands, not completely derail their championship. What is now, you know, their shop. So, it seems like, is it perfect? Probably not. But I would say that that sounds better.&quot;Currently, Chase Elliott ranks fifth in the Cup Series points table with 3104 points to his name. He secured two wins, 16 top tens, and ten top fives in 31 starts this season.