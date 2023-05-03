“I will always be appreciative to Chevrolet”: Jimmie Johnson makes major announcement on Legacy Motor Club’s partner next season

On Tuesday afternoon, Legacy Motor Club, a team co-owned by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, announced that they would change their manufacturing alignment from Chevrolet to Toyota from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

With the addition of Legacy Motor Club, Toyota will grow from six cars to eight full-time cars on the grid in 2024. Currently, there are only two teams running Toyotas, Joe Gibbs Racing (four cars) and 23XI Racing (two cars). The eight full-time Toyota lineups will be the largest for a Japanese automaker since the 2011 season.

Johnson commented on joining hands with Toyota on Twitter and wrote:

“I’ll always be appreciate of @TeamChevy and what we accomplished together. Starting in 2024, I’m excited for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to partner with @toyotaracing and forge a new legacy for the future.”

In a statement, the president of TRD, U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development) David Wilson said:

“We are humbled and delighted to welcome Legacy Motor Club into the Toyota and TRD NASCAR family. Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher have impressed us with their long-term vision and commitment to building a championship-caliber organization."

"More importantly, their character and values are aligned with ours and our current Cup Series partners, Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Of course, we also look forward to being reunited with our old friends, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.”

Jimmie Johnson has made several changes from personnel to even a team name change since becoming the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club in the off-season. In a statement released by the team, Johnson said he is looking forward to forming a new legacy in the future with the change in manufacturing.

Johnson said:

“Maury Gallagher and I are very excited about the partnership with Toyota and TRD beginning in 2024. We admire and respect the level at which Toyota conducts their business in this sport and look forward to forging a new legacy for the future.”

Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy MC currently has two full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series – the #42 car with driver Noah Gragson and the #43 car with driver Noah Gragson. Johnson has driven the team’s #84 entry on a part-time schedule this season after retiring from the sport after the 2020 season.

