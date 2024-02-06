"I wish they did it 1 year sooner": Joey Logano jokes around while Ryan Blaney talks about "great ending" to Netflix NASCAR docuseries

Netflix's brand new sports docuseries on NASCAR has caught the fraternity's attention ever since its release last month, including Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

The 2022 and 2023 Cup Series champions were seen finishing within touching distance of each other during this season's opening exhibition-style race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Speaking after the race with Logano present, Blaney elaborated on the impact of the docuseries on the sport and the way it ended. The #12 Ford Mustang driver said in the post-race press conference:

"I thought it was pretty good and showed people the perspective of the at-home life and the pressures of the final ten weeks of the year. Obviously, I can say I liked the ending because the ending was great. Hopefully it keeps going."

Logano joked about his teammate's comments, saying that rewatching his own victory would certainly have brought him joy if the series had been made on the 2022 season instead. He said:

"I wish they did it one year sooner. Of course, he likes it, you win a championship, it's cool. I had a hard time after the second episode watching myself get knocked out of the playoffs and at that point, I couldn't watch anymore."

Joey Logano failed to make the final two rounds of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs despite having clinched a championship just the year prior.

How did Joey Logano perform during 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum?

The #22 Ford Mustang driver kicked off his 2024 campaign with a solid result during last Saturday's exhibition-style event. Logano managed to finish P4 despite having several run-ins with Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs.

The former champion was within touching distance of his teammate and podium, which was also occupied by Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

Joey Logano will be seen competing next at the famed Daytona International Speedway as the sport gets ready to kick off the regular points-paying season. The iconic Daytona 500 goes live on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2:30 pm ET.