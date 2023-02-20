"I wish it were 1998 rules": Kyle Busch reflects on a frustrating Daytona 500 after missing out on victory by a whisker

Kyle Busch, the driver of #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, was a serious contender to win Sunday’s Daytona 500, but his bad luck at Daytona continued as overtime chaos denied him the trophy.

The Great American Race victory is one thing that remains missing from Kyle Busch’s stellar NASCAR achievements and will elude him for at least another year.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was disappointed as he led the 200th lap of the event for the first time in his career. He stated that he would have been the winner if the 1998 rules were still in effect (with no overtimes). The overtime rule had not yet been introduced in the 1998 season, and the driver who was leading the race at the time of the final caution was announced as the winner.

Speaking to the media on what went wrong in the late race caution after exiting the infield care center, Busch said:

“I think this is the first time I led Lap 200. I wish it was 1998 rules. It’s just part of the course. Just used to it. I come down here every year just to find out when and where I’m gonna crash and what lap I come out of the care center. I don’t think you are ever confident.”

How Kyle Busch’s last lap ended in overtime chaos at Daytona International Speedway

Kyle Busch took the lead on Lap 197, with the help of teammate Austin Dillon to go on the outside lane. In the following lap, Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez was hit and spun off Turn 4, which brought out the caution and sent the race into its first two-lap overtime.

To kick off the second overtime, Busch and Dillon started on the front row according to a new rule this season that allows drivers to choose their restart position at speedway races.

Unfortunately, entering Turn 3 after the restart, William Byron collided with Dillon and spun him, causing another multi-car wreck and sending the race into a second overtime.

Busch shuffled back onto the field and RFK Racing teammates Buescher and Keselowski had to go to the pit lane for fuel. In the second overtime, Busch and Keselowski both got involved in a last lap wreck, damaging Busch’s #8 car while Buescher secured a P4 finish in the final standings.

Catch Kyle Busch and other drivers next at the Auto Club Speedway for the Pala Casino 400 on February 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes