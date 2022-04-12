"I wish I could get my qualifying lap back" - Chase Briscoe feels better track position 'would have turned out better' at Martinsville Speedway

Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe, who started from 19th position, managed to finish in the top-10 in Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. His ninth-place finish marked Briscoe's best finish on the 0.526-mile-long track.

Despite finishing P9, Stewart Haas Racing team driver feels that the starting position plays a crucial role in winning the race. During the post-race interview, speaking about his starting position at Paperclip, Briscoe said:

“I wish I could get my qualifying lap back after seeing how crucial track position was. That was definitely unfortunate. I wish it would have turned out better. We continued to make the car better and was able to make some passes and was really good on the long run, so we’ll see if we can apply anything when we come back later in the year. Overall, it was great to get another top 10.”

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 Tough night at Martinsville, had good speed but so did a lot of others. Ended up 9th. Dirt racing next weekend Tough night at Martinsville, had good speed but so did a lot of others. Ended up 9th. Dirt racing next weekend 👀😍 https://t.co/RieC2srjMJ

His teammate, Aric Almirola, finished just ahead of him in eighth place. The race was not easy for the duo, but the Stewart Haas Racing drivers fought hard throughout at Martinsville.

Earlier, Briscoe’s second-best Cup Series result on a short track was an 11th-place finish earned last Sunday at Richmond Raceway.

Chase Briscoe’s finishes in the previous Cup Series races of the 2022 season

The driver of the No. 14 Ford Mustang has recorded three top-10 finishes so far this season.

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief added another top-10 finish. His season has also featured subpar performances at the Pennzoil 400, and EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng Strong top-10 finishes for 10 and 14 teams. Strong top-10 finishes for 10 and 14 teams. https://t.co/mYa2xI8ufZ

Chase Briscoe was the winner of Ruoff Mortgage 500, which marked his first win of the season.

He continued his momentum, finishing 15th at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, and was hoping to win his second race at Martinsville Speedway, but had to stay satisfied with a top-10 finish.

The ninth Cup Series race is scheduled to be held at Bristol Motor Speedway next week. The event will start at 7 p.m. EST on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Adam Dickson