“I wonder if Earnhardt Sr. ever apologized to anyone”: Chase Elliott not apologizing to Denny Hamlin leaves NASCAR fans divided

Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin's coming together at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend not only reignited an old rivarly that simmered away in the distance amongst the two drivers, but also rekindled their fans' support for them.

The Coca-Cola 600 witnessed a flash point between the Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers when the former was pushed towards the outside wall by the latter.

What ensued later was a Bubba Wallace-esque retalliatory move by the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver, which has seen him recieve a Wallace-esque one race suspension as well.

While a lot has been said and done about hooking a car going at 170mph or more in the sport, passionate fans seem to be concerned with making things right for their favourite drivers, while they leave the penalty-enforcing aspect to the governing body.

In what has been a debate since Martinsville a few seasons ago, when Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin first came together, Hamlin no longer has the title of the aggressor in current times.

Fans of both drivers have their own opinions as usual. Here are some of the best reactions:

"I wonder if Earnhardt Sr. ever apologized to anyone"

"Why would he apologize if it was intentional?"

LFSMx @LFSMx @BlackFlagMatter Why would he apologize if it was intentional?

"He doesn't have to."

"He has nothing to apologize for. Maybe now Denise Hamlin will quit running other drivers into the wall because he can't outrace them clean?"

Richard Paolinelli - #Superversive/#IronAge Author @RDPaolinelli



Richard Paolinelli - #Superversive/#IronAge Author @RDPaolinelli

Maybe now Denise Hamlin will quit running other drivers into the wall because he can't outrace them clean? @BlackFlagMatter He has nothing to apologize for.

"Why should he apologize? Did Denny apologize for running him up the track multiple times?"

Zachary East 🇺🇸🔔 @ZacharyEast12 @BlackFlagMatter Why should he apologize? Did Denny apologize for running him up the track multiple times?

"I mean, when u right rear hook someone at 180mph into a wall...that may warrant an apology"

Spear85 @Spear851 @james3hart @BlackFlagMatter I mean, when u right rear hook someone at 180mph into a wall...that may warrant an apology

"He should. He could’ve killed Denny."

"They’re all bouncing off each other either be a man or be chase Elliot and turn a guy. Your call."

Ted @Tedsracin @RDPaolinelli @BlackFlagMatter Richard they're all bouncing off each other either be a man or be chase Elliot and turn a guy. Your call.

"I better see everyone who gets bumped or run into the wall hook everyone intentionally because according to you losers it was needed and everything’s ok. Craziest fan base I know. So delusional."

MT @Matt_Trinite11 @ZacharyEast12 @BlackFlagMatter I better see everyone who gets bumped or run into the wall hook everyone intentionally because according to you losers it was needed and everything's ok. Craziest fan base I know. So delusional.

Chase Elliott granted to waiver to remain playoff eligible

In light of Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott sitting out this Sunday's Enjoy Illionois 300 at WWT Raceway, NASCAR has granted the #9 Chevrolet driver a waiver. The waiver will allow Elliott to remain eligible for the 2023 playoffs if he manages to win a race in the remaining regular season events.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed the same and tweeted the news about Chase Elliott:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott has been granted a waiver to miss WWTR Gateway and remain playoff eligible. Chase Elliott has been granted a waiver to miss WWTR Gateway and remain playoff eligible.

Watch NASCAR go live from WWT Raceway this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

